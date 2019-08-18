A plumb bob is an ancient and ever-useful construction “tool”— a weight on a string that is used as a vertical reference line. It is held near a wall to see if it is upright or leaning.
If the wall is crooked — out of “plumb”— everything built upon it is uneven and it could eventually fall.
In the Book of Amos in the Hebrew Scriptures, God used a plumb line to tell the prophet Amos to warn the king that his kingdom would fall, and people would die or be exiled because the rich were abusing and exploiting those in poverty. The plumb line, the vertical reference line, is the law of love of God, love of neighbor. All else is out of plumb and will fall down.
About 2,775 years ago, Amos’ warning was not taken kindly by the king’s inner circle and he was told to “go back to where you came from.”
Today’s prophets are still holding up the plumb line of love of God, love of neighbor to the daily news (and to what doesn’t make the news). Wherever our words, our actions, our policies, our values are out of line with love, we will fall.
How far out of the plumb line of love is the policy to refuse asylum to terrified people, separate families, detain traumatized travelers and deport breadwinners?
What is the gap between love and the refusal to expand Medicaid that would provide health care to low wage workers and people working in the gig economy? Is the wall of climate change about to topple over, as coal producers and coal-burning utilities persist in stripping mountains, polluting air and sending up greenhouse gases — while floods and droughts and hurricanes devastate farms and homes? Hold a plumb line of love up to the schemes of hackers and traffickers and predators, both corporate and personal. Are guns and mass murders and cuts to mental health and hateful tweets out of line with love of God and neighbor? Are racist words and acts in line with love or not? Is it pro-life to oppose abortion but support capital punishment, cuts in assistance for food and housing, and semi-automatic weapons?
Love of God and neighbor is our plumb line, our vertical reference line, and all that is out of line with love will collapse.
That message is often rejected and sometimes we (like Amos) are told to “go back to where you came from” because we have “left off preaching and gone to meddling.”
When we, like the prophets and Jesus, call out the gap between God’s law and hateful behavior, we are told we are the ones out of line.
When builders hold up a plumb line to a wall, the purpose is to see what adjustments need to be made. Sometimes a few taps with a hammer are enough, but sometimes the wall needs to be pulled out and rebuilt. That is not destructive, it is constructive.
When prophets remind us of God’s law of love and the consequences of hate, that is constructive, too.
So, what are constructive ways to get our nation, our communities, our organizations and our lives back in line with love? The plumb line is our reference for which way we need to change: just a little adjustment to the left or right or is the whole foundation off? How far back do we need to go?
Let’s dismantle hate and rebuild love, rather than spewing hate in return.