The writer is the executive director of North Carolinians Against Gun Violence. This column also was signed by Dr. Brian Eichner, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Duke University School of Medicine; Dr. John Moses, an associate professor of pediatrics, Duke University School of Medicine; Dr. Eliana M. Perrin, a professor of pediatrics and the chief of the Division of Primary Care Pediatrics at Duke University School of Medicine; and Carol W. Runyan, Ph.D., emeritus professor, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.