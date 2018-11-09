When I was growing up, my dad, Lawrence “Pete” Leland, did not talk about World War II. When a Holocaust-related program was on TV for a series of evenings in the mid-1960s, my mother, my five siblings and I watched the program in our family room while Dad sat by himself in the living room.
I wanted our entire family together and repeatedly went to Dad and asked him to join us, but Dad just looked at me with sad eyes. Finally he said, “I lived it. I do not need to see it again.”
In 1996, Dad and I were in our family room in Vermont. I asked Dad how he was always so confident. He replied, “It is not confidence. It is courage. Go to your courage.”
Then, for the first time in my life, Dad began talking about World War II. (Dad was a captain, then a major, in the Army.) I wanted so much to capture what my father said on a tape recorder or in writing, yet I was afraid that if I moved, I would lose the moment. That afternoon, Dad shared landing in Normandy. He told about his comrades getting shot while they were in the water, how bloody the water became and how the men tried to help each other get to shore.
Dad shared his time at the Battle of the Bulge on Christmas Day 1944, a day of snow, rain, mud and fog. Dad was the commanding officer of a Quartermaster company. Their job was to bring food and supplies from the rear as artillery shot over them. On the return trips, they took hundreds of dead bodies back with them. Many soldiers died in their foxholes and the bodies were frozen in the positions they held when they died.
Dad also talked about the end of the war. His commanding officer directed him to have his men march into a concentration camp and liberate the persecuted. Dad described marching toward the camp and the horrific scene that met the soldiers at the edge of the camp; they passed bodies and bodies that had been shot hanging from trees. The bodies had been left to deter others who would try to escape.
Dad told how, when they entered the camp, they needed to lift bodies to differentiate the living from the dead. Dad was beyond graphic in his description. That afternoon I came to understand my father’s approach to life, about the need to “go to your courage.”
Mom was in our kitchen two rooms away and later told me she froze when she heard my dad talking about his war experiences. Mom said that in their 51 years of marriage, this was the first time she had ever heard our father talk about his service during the war.
Three weeks later, on Aug. 10, 1996, I was talking and laughing with my parents — Dad and Mom on phones in our family’s Vermont home, I in Greensboro. Dad quit talking. His heart had stopped. There was no warning and no previous heart trouble. Dad had even just had his yearly physical.
At Dad’s funeral, many of his colleagues shared that they needed no handshake, no written contract in interactions with Dad. Dad’s word was his bond. A colleague said that Dad lived life “leaning into the wind.” Several young men shared that Dad was their model of the husband and father they hoped to become. Our family loved those descriptions of our father.
Dad’s words — “Go to your courage” — have been powerful to our family. My father saw life as full of opportunities, not problems. I do not remember Dad ever being anything but optimistic and of deep faith. Maybe nothing could be a problem to our dad after what he experienced in war.
