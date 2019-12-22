Jan. 30 marks a special day for housing in Greensboro. It is the day set aside to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Greensboro Housing Coalition. The world is very different than it was 30 years ago, when the Greensboro Housing Coalition (GHC) formally established itself as a nonprofit organization. In the beginning, it was a grass-roots collective of community members who were concerned about the state of affordable housing in Greensboro. They wanted a better, more equitable city.
GHC has built a reputation as the “911 of housing.” When housing disasters — natural or man-made, widespread or on a household level —threaten the well-being of people in our community, GHC steps in without hesitation to coordinate and support the families impacted.
The range of programs at GHC covers an expanse of needs in affordable housing. It is rare for housing counseling agencies to offer guidance for renters. No other organization in proximity does this, but GHC does, taking walk-in appointments and phone calls every weekday. Homeowners, too, find guidance at GHC, working with housing counselors to prevent foreclosure. GHC has been a pioneer on the front of how housing conditions impact health, especially as it relates to childhood asthma.
Though programming is just part of GHC’s work. GHC is a voice for housing issues, advocating for policies and changes to prevent housing emergencies from happening in the first place. A combination of community resident-driven engagement and leadership-level strategy drives GHC’s vision for a future in which all families have a home where they can thrive.
GHC dreams of making long-term changes that eliminate the deeply rooted problems of poverty and inequity that lay the groundwork for homelessness and housing insecurity. A lot has changed in 30 years, but those problems persist. Nearly half of families in Greensboro are rent-burdened, meaning that they spend more than 30% of their income on rent and have little to spend on other basic needs. Greensboro is ranked No. 7 among large cities in the country with the highest eviction rates.
We need the support of our community to keep working toward a better future. A future where families have a roof over their heads; where children are not placed in foster care because their mother cannot afford rent; where nobody goes to the emergency room because of an asthma attack caused by their living environment; where those in need of support services have stable housing with access to that help, rather than living on the streets; where neighborhoods are empowered to have their community’s needs met.
We also need to celebrate. Over 30 years, thousands upon thousands of families have received life-changing help through GHC’s services. Innovative projects have helped pave the way for national trends and have served as inspiration across the country.
The Board of Directors would like to invite anyone who believes in the necessity of our work to join us at this fundraising event. We need continued community support to help us support others. At GHC’s Mardi Gras-themed celebration, guests will enjoy a lively evening of socializing, dancing and a silent auction. We will present the inaugural Beth McKee-Huger Housing Advocate of the Year Award to retired Assistant City Manager Barbara Harris for her dedicated support and advocacy of affordable housing in Greensboro. We will also recognize our outgoing executive director, Brett Byerly.
We move forward, thankful for the accomplishments made and yet cognizant of the work we must do to ensure those in need are able to secure or retain fair, safe, healthy and affordable housing. I hope you can support GHC in its life-changing work. And I hope you can join me at Painted Plate Catering on Jan. 30.
