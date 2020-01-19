Did you know that 1 in every 4 adults in our state has a criminal record? The vast majority of these 2 million North Carolinians have been convicted of nonviolent misdemeanors only or had their criminal charges dismissed. Still, they face severe barriers to employment, housing and other basic opportunities because of their criminal record.
These unfair and unnecessary collateral consequences undermine public safety, hurt the local economy and inflict devastating hardships on individuals and families for years — even decades — after they have left the criminal justice system.
The Second Chance Act (SB562), a unique bill with strong bipartisan support, has the potential to solve these problems and dramatically improve the lives of many North Carolinians. Passed unanimously by the state Senate last May, the bill now appears to be stuck in the state House and at risk of dying without getting a vote before the full House.
We urge our local legislative delegation — especially Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, to continue to support the Second Chance Act and do everything they can to facilitate its immediate passage.
Described by Sen. Danny Britt, R-Robeson, a primary co-sponsor, as “a jobs bill,” the Second Chance Act would automatically expunge criminal charges that are dismissed or found “not guilty.” It also provides judges with the ability to expunge nonviolent misdemeanor convictions if a person has been on good behavior for at least seven years.
In North Carolina, the expunction of a criminal record allows an individual to truthfully deny that he or she had any involvement with the criminal justice system in most circumstances. This frees people who have paid their debt to society to apply for jobs without a criminal record hanging over them.
Among the Second Chance Act’s many safeguards are provisions disqualifying people with violent convictions from relief and providing prosecutors access to all expunged records.
The safe, fair, and common sense approach of the Second Chance Act has gained support from across the political spectrum. Supporters of the Second Chance Act include: the American Conservative Union, Americans for Prosperity, N.C. Justice Center, N.C. NAACP, Right on Crime, N.C. Conservatives for Criminal Justice Reform, Disability Rights North Carolina, Faith & Freedom Coalition, N.C. Chamber of Commerce and the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys.
In June 2019, Grover Norquist and the conservative group Americans for Tax Reform wrote a letter to Republican House members urging them to pass the Second Chance Act, describing it as “a win-win for communities, taxpayers, and government.”
The letter also noted: “These reforms are conservative, they are the right thing to do, and they work; states, from Pennsylvania and Ohio to Utah, have passed similar measures.”
We encourage our local legislators to use their influence to ensure this bill receives immediate consideration in the next legislative session. With its broad, bipartisan support, this bill deserves a fair hearing, just as so many North Carolinians deserve a second chance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.