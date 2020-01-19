Anna Fesmire is chair, Social Justice Roundtable, the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad. Ann Morris is with Micah Connection, Westminster Presbyterian Church. Terri Flam-Goldberg is with the Social Action Committee, Temple Emanuel. Also contributing and supporting this piece: C. Daniel Bowes, director, Fair Chance Criminal Justice Project, N.C. Justice Center; J. Sam Cone, member, N.C. Equal Access to Justice Commission; and Moussa Issifou, chair, Greensboro Human Relations Commission.