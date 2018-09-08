On Dec. 16, 1773, a group called Sons of Liberty (radical leftists?) barged onto ships anchored at Griffin’s Wharf in Boston Harbor and dumped 342 chests of imported tea into the water.
The protesters had trespassed. And they had destroyed private property worth what would amount to $1 million today.
In other words, they had broken the law.
To be sure, they had a valid grievance. They believed, rightly, that the British Colonies were being taxed unfairly — for paper, glass, paint, lead and tea — and without representation.
But their acts were illegal all the same.
Which brings us once again to “Silent Sam.”
As the UNC-Chapel Hill leaders fret over what to do with the Confederate monument that was ripped from its prominent perch on Aug. 20, one thing is clear: The protesters who toppled Sam clearly were breaking the law.
But is it sometimes necessary to defy the law for a greater good? I would expect those who dumped all that tea in Boston Harbor believed so.
And so did the Greensboro Four.
When those four A&T freshmen sat at the Woolworth lunch counter on Feb. 1, 1960, and asked to be served, they, too, were breaking the law.
So said the state’s attorney general at the time, Malcolm Seawall, who encouraged the store’s managers to have the students arrested for trespassing. Meanwhile, Gov. Luther Hodges not only labeled the protesters as threats to law and order but told the ACLU to “lump it” when it expressed its support for the students.
Then there was Rosa Parks, who in 1955 violated an ordinance in Montgomery, Ala., that required segregation in buses — and further mandated that black passengers surrender their seats to white passengers if no others were available.
As a policeman was arresting her, Parks wrote in her autobiography, she asked him, “Why do you push us around?” He replied: “I don’t know, but the law’s the law, and you’re under arrest.”
Six years later, a group of civil rights activists called Freedom Riders set out in racially mixed chartered buses to test federal laws against segregation in the South.
In Anniston, Ala., a mob firebombed the activists’ bus and beat the passengers.
In Birmingham, another mob aided by police attacked the riders with chains, bats and pipes.
In Montgomery, yet another mob assaulted the Freedom Riders, targeting white riders for the worst beatings.
In Jackson, Miss., Freedom Riders were arrested and locked away in a state penitentiary dressed only in their underwear. In the name of the law?
As for Silent Sam, why press the issue when more peaceful means were necessary? Why not wait?
For how much longer? Is 105 years after the statue was erected too soon? Is more than 50 years after the first documented opposition to Silent Sam too soon?
“I urge the Daily Tar Heel and the Carolina student body to take up the case of removing from the campus that shameful commemoration of a disgraceful episode,” a student wrote to the campus newspaper on March 17, 1965.
Protests followed in 1968 and 1971, two years before I was a UNC freshman. In 2012, some UNC students proffered a reasonable compromise for Silent Sam — leave him in place, add a plaque that provided historical context and erect a new memorial to a notable African-American — and the administration proceeded to do nothing. In 2015, state lawmakers snatched the rights of local communities to decide for themselves what to do with Confederate monuments.
So the patience argument is getting old.
Not that it hasn’t been used before. In the wake of the Woolworth sit-ins, an editorial in the Greensboro Record on Feb. 6, 1960, huffed: “We can see nothing but possible trouble resulting from the sitdown tactics being employed by the Negro students. What has been made into a grim sort of ‘fruit basket’ game is not only time-wasting, but it is potentially dangerous and expensive.”
As Martin Luther King Jr. once said: “One has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.”
Which recalls the story of the Virginia couple named Loving — Mildred and Richard — who were arrested while in bed in 1959 during a late-night raid by police. Their crime? Being married. He was white; she was a woman of color. They loved each other. And that was against the law.