“I can’t breathe.”
Rarely have three words said so much about the state of our community and our country.
They were the dying words of George Floyd in Minneapolis. And, before him, Eric Garner in New York City, both after being taken into custody by police for petty violations.
And in between those deaths, so many, many others.
They recall as well the death of Marcus Smith in Greensboro, who died after being “hogtied” by police officers in September 2018.
They also reflect the manner in which too many Americans — disproportionately people of color — have lost their lives to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which leaves them too often alone, afraid and gasping for air in their final moments.
Every COVID-19 death has been a tragedy, but few as heartbreaking as one reported this week in North Carolina. A Durham elementary school student, Aurea Soto Morales, died Monday at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill from coronavirus complications. She was the state’s first reported child fatality from the pandemic.
Both COVID-19 and George Floyd’s death have ripped the scabs from deep, preexisting wounds. According to data compiled by Mapping Police Violence, African Americans die at 2.5 times the rate of whites at the hands of police officers, even though they comprise only 13% of the population. And while half of the people shot and killed by police in the U.S. are white, more than a quarter of police shooting victims are black, says a Washington Post database of police shootings. More than one third of unarmed victims of police shootings are black.
What to do now? President Trump would prefer to make matters worse with military intervention against protesters in the name of “law and order.” What we need instead is a local, state and national commitment to fix what is broken. And to end a pattern of a tragedy, tears, anger, brief reflection — and then business as usual.
Here are a few ideas for a path forward:
Stop the denial. As George Floyd’s life ebbed away on cellphone video, it should be plain to anyone with two eyes and a brain that this was wrong. There is no ambiguity.
Recruit better officers. Not everyone has the temperament or judgment.
Recruit more diverse police forces. This is particularly a challenge, in part, ironically, because police are viewed suspiciously in minority communities. But police forces should reflect their communities.
Recognize that calling out bad cops isn’t being anti-police. Abusive officers make it harder for the rest.
Make police video more accessible. Video increases accountability, but only if we can see it. North Carolina’s police video law, sponsored by state Rep. John Faircloth of High Point, and passed in 2016, is too restrictive.
Revive Obama-era police reforms. These initiatives included consent decrees with local police departments to improve community relations, practice de-escalation tactics in dealing with the public and address problems with excessive use of force. When he was the U.S. attorney general, Jeff Sessions rolled back those reforms, which the Trump administration viewed as anti-police.
Demilitarize police. The Obama Task Force on 21st Century Policing discouraged military tactics and hardware as “provocative” approaches that “undermine civilian trust.” A 2018 study of 9,000 U.S. law enforcement agencies, published in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Science, found that militarization of police neither reduces violent crime rates nor the number of officers assaulted or killed.
Hold a community conversation. We’ve tried. And we keep trying. Dialogue about policing in Greensboro remains an urgent necessity to black people and something to be avoided by many whites. An NCCJ initiative, “Open Minds, Respectful Voices,” is the latest attempt. There have been earnest efforts in the past. The Mosaic Partnerships in 2004-05. And after that, Impact Greensboro. Each may have helped, but a deep divide persists, especially when it comes to conversations about race.
City Councilman Justin Outling says he’s confident the city will immediately address the damage to downtown businesses during last week’s protests. Yet he worries about “the other concerns” — as in the broader, life-or-death issues that sparked the protests in the first place. But no true progress will come if we don’t take them on. And refusing to talk about the problem won’t make it go away.
