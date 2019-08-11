The celebrity astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson dug a hole for himself on Aug. 4 with a tweet that was as logical as it was insensitive.
“In the past 48hrs,” he tweeted the day after the carnage in El Paso and Dayton, “the USA horrifically lost 34 people to mass shootings. On average, across any 48hrs, we also lose … 500 to Medical errors 300 to the Flu 250 to Suicide 200 to Car Accidents 40 to Homicide via Handgun.”
“Often,” he concluded, “our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data.”
From a purely rational point of view, Tyson was right: People die all of the time for no good reason.
And it’s valid to question why the tragic violence in El Paso and Dayton tugs at our hearts so much more viscerally than the day-to-day fatal shootings of innocents, in, say, Chicago. Or why, closer to home, we barely bat an eye at briefs inside this newspaper (I guess that’s why they’re briefs) about another young black male getting shot and killed in east Greensboro.
But, as Tyson learned the hard way, context and timing are everything. And sometimes being right isn’t enough.
As people were hurting and grieving, a man whom I deeply admire was being, as someone gently described it, “a wise ass.”
Following a tsunami of outrage, he apologized. “My intent was to offer objectively true information that might help shape conversations and reactions to preventable ways we die,” Tyson wrote on Facebook. “Where I miscalculated was that I genuinely believed the tweet would be helpful to anyone trying to save lives in America. What I learned from the range of reactions is that for many people, some information — my tweet in particular — can be true but unhelpful, especially at a time when many people are either still in shock, or trying to heal — or both.
That said, logic does have a place in this conversation. Or at the least, a discussion of the breathtaking illogic of America’s response — if you could call it that — to mass shootings.
Let’s say there is a raging epidemic that grows exponentially worse with time. And let’s say that it happens more in America — a lot more — that in any other developed nation in the world. Let’s say we have no clear idea how this disease originated, why it is spreading so quickly or why it is so much more virulent in America than in most other places. Let’s imagine that we have no cure for it.
And yet we are doing nothing.
We are not trying something — anything — in a frantic effort to save lives.
We are not researching the disease. We are not exploring ways to prevent it.
We are not passing laws that might reduce the rate of infection.
The only thing we seem willing to do is accept it as just the way things are.
That it will happen X number of times. And X number of men, women and children will die from it. That whether you are one of them is the luck of the draw.
And that, when it happens, we will be profoundly sorry. Well, most of us.
Some will question whether the disease even exists — whether it’s a hoax staged by “crisis actors” with an agenda.
The rest, meanwhile, will remember the victims fondly and enshrine them in somber memorials with candles and photos and keepsakes. We will lower flags to half-mast and privately wonder whether we just need to leave them that way. We will pray and make moving speeches — before doing absolutely nothing to keep this from happening the next time.
You and I know, of course, that Americans don’t treat epidemics like this.
We research them. We create foundations to raise money to battle them.
Even if it takes decades, we don’t give up until we find a cure.
That’s what we do in the nation that put the first man on the moon. That’s what we do in a nation that likes to tout its “exceptionalism.”
Except ... when it comes to mass shootings.
Then it’s don’t ask. Don’t tell. Watch your back. Lock your door. Get a gun. Or three or four.
By God we don’t need no stinkin’ cure.
We’ll shoot our way out of this. Or die trying.
Actually, what we will do is keep dying from a lack of trying. And, that, my fellow Americans, is not only illogical. It is insane.
Correction: Last week’s column inaccurately described Darryl Hunt’s state of health when he died. Though he had said he had cancer, an autopsy revealed no signs of the disease.