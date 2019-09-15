Say what you will about his raging-bull-in-a-nitroglycerine-factory approach to governing.
At least Donald J. Trump tells it like it is.
While what he says and how he says it may not be polite or elegant, he doesn’t hem and haw. You always know where he stands.
Consider, for instance, the crystal clarity of his views on guns.
But wait. Let’s let the president tell you in his own words:
In a speech after the shooting in Las Vegas that claimed 59 lives on Oct. 1, 2017:
“Melania and I are praying for every American who has been hurt, wounded or lost the ones they loved so dearly in this terrible, terrible attack. We pray for the entire nation to find unity and peace, and we pray for the day when evil is banished and the innocent are safe from hatred and from fear.”
In a Feb. 15, 2018, speech after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which left 17 dead and another 17 wounded:
“No child, no teacher, should ever be in danger in an American school. No parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning.”
During a meeting on Feb. 22 with survivors of the Parkland shooting and their family members, as well as the victims’ families:
“And I just want to say before we really begin — because I want to hear your input — we’re going to be very strong on background checks. We’re going to be doing very strong background checks. Very strong emphasis on the mental health of somebody. And we are going to do plenty of other things.”
During a “listening session” with governors on gun violence on Feb. 26, 2018:
“And we’re going to do very strong background checks. If we see a sicko, I don’t want him having a gun.”
During that same session in 2018:
“Don’t worry about the NRA. They’re on our side. You guys, half of you are so afraid of the NRA. There’s nothing to be afraid of. And you know what? If they’re not with you, we have to fight them every once in a while. That’s OK.”
During a speech at the National Rifle Association convention on May 4, 2018:
“Your Second Amendment rights are under siege. But they will never, ever be under siege as long as I’m your president.”
In a pair of tweets on Aug. 5:
“We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain. Likewise for those so seriously wounded. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them. Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying … this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!”
Expressing his support for more stringent background checks for gun purchases to reporters on Aug. 9 after the back-to-back shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas:
“They (Wayne LaPierre and the NRA) think you approve one thing and that leads to a lot of bad things. I don’t agree with that. I think we can do meaningful, very meaningful background checks. I want to see it happen.”
Speaking to reporters on Aug. 20 about why there’s no need for stronger background checks:
“We have very, very strong background checks right now. But we have sort of missing areas and areas that don’t complete the whole circle. And we’re looking at different things. And I have to tell you that it is a mental problem, and I’ve said it a hundred times — it’s not the gun that pulls the trigger; it’s the person that pulls the trigger. These are sick people, and it is also that kind of a problem.”
So, there you have it. Donald J. Trump says what he means and means what he says.
So, when he talks about doing something substantive about mass shootings, count on it.
The president will (and then probably won’t) press for Congress for stringent background checks and “plenty of other things.” He’ll stand up to (and then back down from) the NRA. And the pattern will repeat with each shooting.
Like the mysterious scribblings of a renegade Sharpie, he’ll be all over the map.
