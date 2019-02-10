When my sell-by date has finally expired on this planet — later, I hope, rather than sooner — I want to go out like Walt Gavin.
Gavin was the Greensboro man who recently wrote his own obituary.
Published on Jan. 15, it was one of the best things in the newspaper that day — colorful and funny, and, frankly, brimming with life.
Gavin, 73, who died on Jan. 11, dispensed with the usual biographical litany — education, jobs, awards, etc. — and chose instead to tell us how he felt about living.
Describing himself “as a character with character,” Gavin wrote: “I love kids of all flavors: embrace our common humanity; celebrate our intriguing differences.”
“My approach to life is do what you can; it is what it is,” he said. “In doing what you can, sometimes there’s a fight. That’s OK (actually, that’s imperative), if it’s the right fight.”
“Poppa G.” as he was known by family, slyly added, “Services will be private. The merrymaking, a bit later, not so much. Stay tuned.”
And in lieu of flowers, he asked, “Spend a day with a kid who would appreciate it. And learn from it.”
I’ve thought about his words off and on over the weeks that followed. I also thought about the name ... Walt Gavin. It seemed familiar.
After a brief search of the News & Record archive, I discovered why. Walt Gavin was a frequent author of letters to the editor. And the same lively writing that made his obituary so memorable also flavored his letters.
After the 2016 election, Walt offered this critique of a certain Tweeter in Chief:
“In a world-class social media Freudian slip reflecting his innermost insecurity and egomania, our president-elect has accused China of an ‘unpresidented act,’ ” he wrote in a letter published that Dec. 30. “We should pardon this early morning misspeak because our icon of the working man was buried appointing a formal cabinet — primarily white, male, rich (select exceptions for generals) and loyal — that will help ‘make America great again.’ ”
Nor was he a fan of the state’s divisive “bathroom law,” HB 2, that cost North Carolina dearly in tourism and entertainment dollars.
“Human rights are about dignity, equality, inclusiveness,” he wrote in April 2016. “HB 2 is the antithesis. Maybe we should encourage the NCAA to cancel its March Madness plans in Greensboro. Now that would really be stepping in it.”
When the NCAA did indeed bypass the state because of HB 2, Walt, an avid college hoops fan, wrote in September of that same year: “We applaud the NCAA for supporting fairness, dignity, diversity, inclusion — basic human rights. He added: “Gov. McCrory is either supportive of this discrimination or he believes his position will help him win re-election. Or both. Here’s hoping the governor’s political judgment is as accurate as his moral compass.”
(In the ensuing election, Walt’s wish was fulfilled.)
Herewith, channeling my inner Walt Gavin, are a few tentative plans for my own Great Departure:
Not to sound morbid, but do not dress me up and put me on display. I know open caskets are particularly a tradition in the African-American community, but y’all will just have to bear with me. Keep a lid on it. Remember me as I was.
As for the service, the preacher will have a seven-minute time limit for the eulogy (shorter if he tries to preach a tear-jerker).
And 5 percent of his fee will be deducted for each minute past seven.
Friends and family will have a little longer for remarks (if they have anything nice to say. I’d appreciate it if someone mentions that I was always a kid at heart and liked comic books (Marvel, not DC), dogs (not cats), movies, model trains, science fiction, Mama’s apple pie, my wife’s steaks, Diet Mountain Dew, the Tar Heels, the Dudley Panthers and the Green Bay Packers.)
There will be no wake. Just a big party with a mix tape that must include the following songs: “All Along the Watchtower” by Jim Hendrix, “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)” by Marvin Gaye, “Papa Don’t Take No Mess” by James Brown, “Lose Yourself” by Eminem, anything by Curtis Mayfield and Chaka Khan, and “Free Your Mind and Your A-- Will Follow” by Funkadelic (hence, the party probably would not be appropriate in or near a house of worship).
In a nod to my lovely wife, line dancing will mandatory. But if anyone plays “The Electric Slide” I will not be happy. Don’t make me come back here.