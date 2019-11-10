The first Greensboro City Council meeting affected by the mayor’s new rules for public comments did not seem particularly different from previous meetings under the old rules.
If anything, it was the council that had its ability to speak muzzled, not the community.
That’s because there was only one microphone. In the entire room. For everybody.
The irony was deafening.
The meeting was held in Griffin Recreation Center in council District 5. And somebody seems to have forgotten that bringing one mike to a council meeting is like trying to serve only raw carrots and kale to a sell-out crowd in an all-you-can-eat steakhouse.
It wasn’t the speaking part that was problematic. It was being heard. More on that later.
But first, to recap: Mayor Nancy Vaughan’s new rules prohibit public speakers from mentioning city employees by name and from addressing matters that are under litigation. City Attorney Chuck Watts believes that such limitations are legally sound. Legal and public policy experts consulted by the News & Record seriously doubt that.
The mayor also misstepped by springing these rules on everybody without any warning. Even other City Council members didn’t know they were coming. That’s not like Vaughan. She had said she felt that meetings were getting out of hand — that a few loud voices were dominating the speakers’ sessions with the same comments about the same issues, over and over. And there’s some credence to that concern. But she overreacted.
As for last week’s first meeting under the new rules, they became almost irrelevant. The mayor struggled to enforce them because she had no microphone. The lone mike spent most if its time in the hands of the public speakers. So, when Vaughan tried to rule a speaker out of order, she could hardly be heard.
Also, by tightening the rules, the mayor only encouraged more speakers to defy them, including retired civil rights attorney Lewis Pitts, who said he had been prepared to be arrested. It didn’t come to that.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: The mayor, whom I respect and regard highly, is dead wrong on this issue. A few loud, rude, even obnoxious speakers come with the territory. That’s just the way it is.
I had expected that she would have thought better of her changes by now. And I was dead wrong, too.
The mayor said by text Thursday that she intends to maintain the new rules.
“We have been doing these Town Hall meetings for 2 years now,” she wrote. “It was our hope that we would be able to address a broad variety of issues. I don’t want the meetings to become consumed with a discussion about the rules but also I don’t want them to be about issues we can’t address.”
Pitts wasn’t budging either. “As some of us did this past Monday at the first council meeting since the ‘new policy,’ he said via email, “we are committed to continuing to talk about litigation and naming names of city employee wrongdoers.”
The city should err on the side on side of free speech. But this doesn’t absolve the speakers of responsibility. There is a difference between being passionate and being a pain.
What’s their end game here? Do they think they’ll bully the council into acquiescence? Do they expect to rally public support by being disruptive at council meetings? I don’t see that happening either.
Yes, peaceful protest is woven into the fabric of this city’s heritage. Yes, power concedes nothing without a demand. And yes, one key to the effectiveness of the Greensboro Four’s Woolworth sit-ins was persistence. The Woolworth protests began on Feb. 1, 1960, but the lunch counter didn’t desegregate until July 25, 1960.
Public support also fueled that cause. The movement gathered momentum and grew, from four to 20 to 60 to 300 to more than 1,000.
As someone who once led protests as a college student a long, long time ago (and who was among the David Duke protesters at UNC-Chapel Hill as an undergraduate), I think I still understand and appreciate the power of protest.
But if you shout too loudly too often, nobody will listen.
That said, the mayor still has a problem. Her rules go too far and I suspect they wouldn’t survive a legal challenge.
Reasonable rules are both appropriate and necessary for speakers at council meetings.
The mayor’s rules are not reasonable.
