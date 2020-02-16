The running joke that is the UNC Board of Governors might be funny if it weren’t such an utter disgrace — and an embarrassment.
There were the premature departures of UNC System President Margaret Spellings and UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt, among others.
Tumult, turnover and infighting on the Republican-dominated board itself.
Chronic meddling of one of its members, Tom Fetzer, in what appear to be efforts to secure a chancellorship for himself — and who has never been held accountable for it.
The BOG’s (no pun intended) epic bumbling and fumbling of the Silent Sam debacle, culminating in a ridiculous $2.5 million payment to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which a judge voided last week.
Concerns from some trustees at UNC campuses that the Board of Governors was pressuring them to support the Republican budget.
And then there were the two trustees at East Carolina University who tried to bribe a student to run for SGA president. Not happy with the current student government president, who is a voting member of the ECU board, trustees Phil Lewis and Robert Moore offered another student, Shelby Hudson, campaign funding (as long as she didn’t snitch on the source) and the services of a professional campaign manager if she would run for SGA president. You know. Quid pro quo.
The ECU trustees board needed “a good Republican” like her, Lewis had told Hudson. By the way, Lewis also bragged at the lunch that he had voted to raise student fees at ECU just to spite the current SGA president, Colin Johnson.
“The meeting left me sick to my stomach and feeling completely terrified,” Hudson, who had recorded the conversation, told the Board of Governors on Feb. 7.
Apparently, her condition was contagious: “I don’t think I can get through the rest of this because I’m sick to my stomach,” BOG member Marty Kotis, a developer from Summerfield, said while reading aloud excerpts of a transcript of Moore’s and Lewis’ conversation with Hudson.
Still, the BOG’s University Governance Committee had recommended no punishment.
Kotis disagreed, making a motion that Lewis, who was appointed by the Board of Governors, be removed as an ECU trustee. So, armed with transcripts and other documents, Kotis made such a good case that Lewis resigned before there was a vote. But Lewis expressed no regrets, other than for getting caught. “If you ever get taped and get set up, I hope it works out for you,” Lewis said in parting comments to Kotis.
“I think he got hung up on the idea of getting set up,” Kotis said in an interview last week. No way was he set up, Kotis said. “Phil Lewis had an agenda for sure.”
As for the message this sends, Hudson seemed genuinely shaken. Other students expressed anger. Kotis wondered about his own teenage son. “He’s 17. These kids are only 20. I’m doing what I think is right by him and voting my conscience.”
Credit where it’s due: Kotis pressed his case and the board showed rare gumption in holding Lewis and Moore to account. Then (sigh) Kotis suddenly channeled Thom Tillis instead of Mitt Romney, firmly defending the BOG. “I don’t think we get credit for all the good things we’ve done.”
Former board Chairman Lou Bissette, a Republican like Kotis, wasn’t so circumspect. In an essay last week on the website N.C. Higher Education Works, he said the board needs more trust, independence from the General Assembly and diversity.
“This is a diverse state, but we don’t have a diverse Board,” Bissette wrote. “Of the Board’s 24 voting members, only two live west of the Charlotte area, only three are persons of color, and only five are women. ... The biggest gap, however, between a board that looks like our state and the current board, is political. When I first started serving, Democrats and Republicans were just about equally represented on the Board of Governors. It functioned effectively. But today, the Board has no Democrats. That is simply not representative of our state and of the citizens we serve.”
Again, Kotis took exception, arguing that professional diversity mattered more. He should study Bissette’s column as closely as he studied the Hudson case. It was headlined: “Building a Perfect Board of Governors.”
Which right now we most definitely don’t have. Not by a country mile. Or two. Or 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.