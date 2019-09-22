From outside you could hear the chants of little girls at cheerleading practice as a tortured group of adults inside was discussing guns and death.
That was the scene at Windsor Community Center on Sept. 11 at a special meeting convened by the Greensboro City Council to discuss a wave of violence that was consuming mostly young black men in the city.
I spent part of my childhood across the street from Windsor Center on Benbow Road, during a time when we went there to swim and play basketball — not to engage in a desperate brainstorm on how to keep young people from shooting each other. As of this writing, there had been 30 homicides in Greensboro this year, the vast majority by gunfire.
And if there was one prevailing theme at the meeting, it was loud and it was indelible: Do something.
It was an angry, heartbreaking gathering, with one speaker after another telling stories of fear and desperation. Said one distraught mother whose son was killed by a shooter who is still at large: “I’ll call the attorney general. I’ll call Trump as much — as much as I hate him.”
You could feel pain and grief welling in the room as each commenter approached a lectern in the middle of the gym and then grabbed microphone as if it were a lifeline:
- “The violence has got to stop and we’ve got to do it as a community.”
- “This is bigger than gun violence. Our community is going to hell in a handbasket.”
- “It hasn’t hit you yet, but when it does, we’ll be there to stand with you.”
- “We’ve got to start disciplining our children and teaching them values.”
- “We’ll do our part, but you guys have got to do something, too. … You guys have got to step to the plate. You’ve got to meet us halfway.”
If there is a thread in those comments, it’s that nobody seemed to be demanding that the city alone fix the problem. They only were asking for the city’s help.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan said she heard them loud and clear. “You can’t listen to those mothers and not react,” she said in an interview last week.
“We wanted to hear some community-based answers. Because if we had all the answers, we wouldn’t have the issues we’re having,” Vaughan said.
Several other council members voiced similar concerns. I don’t doubt their sincerity. They seemed genuinely moved by the words and tears. Now they need to be moved to action.
This is not a new trend. Yes, eight people have been killed in violent crimes in Greensboro in 2019. But 36 were killed in 2016, 44 in 2017 and 34 in 2018.
Last week the council voted unanimously to discuss a contract with a national program called Cure Violence. The community-based model was designed by Gary Slutkin, an epidemiology professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Slutkin had observed how violence occurs in clusters, just like the AIDS and malaria he has treated in Africa. The program has been discussed for months, but both the city and Guilford County have been slow to act on it.
The mayor noted at the meeting that Cure Violence is neighborhood-focused and would only affect “a limited area.” But as a woman from the floor immediately responded: “It may not be the solution, but you have to start somewhere.”
Starting somewhere means trying Cure Violence, whether the county assists with the funding or not.
It means asking Guilford County Schools to open some facilities after hours to provide a safe place and positive activities for young people.
It means a heightened police presence where it is needed the most.
It means minding the details, such as insufficient street lighting and overgrown lots, which can provide cover for violent crimes.
It means partnering with nonprofits and churches. (I didn’t see many clergy at the Windsor Center meeting, but it was a Wednesday — Bible study night.)
It means asking young people for their thoughts and ideas (which seems obvious but happens rarely).
These ideas, and more, were suggested from the floor at the Sept. 11 meeting. What will not stem this bloody tide is doing nothing. Or dismissing this as a problem in another part of town that doesn’t concern the rest of us. This is an issue that will touch us all in one way or another — if it hasn’t already.
When another epidemic, the opioid crisis, swept the country, snatching lives and destroying families, we didn’t dismiss it as someone else’s problem. This challenge is no different.
And we have to start somewhere.
