It has always struck me that two of the N.C. A&T students who sat a Woolworth lunch counter on Feb. 1, 1960, and politely asked for coffee and doughnuts, were in Air Force ROTC.
In fact, one of them, the late Franklin McCain Sr., wore his dress-blue Air Force uniform to the F.W. Woolworth in downtown Greensboro on that day.
McCain was easily the tallest of the four freshmen, and he cut an impressive figure in his military hat and coat. The other ROTC cadet among the A&T Four was Joseph McNeil, who wore his civvies on Feb. 1.
ROTC has deep roots at A&T; the Army detachment was founded in 1942, the Air Force unit in 1951. That McCain and McNeil, like many other Aggies, planned to serve their country yet would not be served while seated at the local five-and-dime store, simply because they were black, was shameful.
And its theme of unrequited patriotism is still relevant today.
McCain, who died in 2014 at age 73, went on to graduate school after earning degrees in chemistry and biology and forged an impressive resume in the corporate world.
But McNeil was career military. After training at Connally Air Force Base in Texas, he rose steadily through the ranks as a flight navigator. While serving at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, he flew aboard the KC-135 Stratotanker, a massive 136-foot-long, 322,000-pound behemoth that refueled jet fighters in mid-air. After tours of duty in Vietnam, McNeil became a navigation instructor, a flight commander and commander of the 702nd Military Airlift Squadron at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey.
All told, McNeil served in the Air Force for 37 years, logging more than 6,600 flight hours. In 2000, he retired from the Air Force Reserve at the rank of brigadier general, receiving the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal.
Oh, and did I mention that he married the great-great granddaughter of Chief Sitting Bull?
There’s not enough space here to do justice to his Air Force record. Or the other remarkable aspects of McNeil’s life (he also worked for 15 years at the FAA and as a stockbroker). Still, they wouldn’t serve him a cup of coffee at Woolworth’s.
As for the sit-in, McNeil credits McCain as the driving force. “He was the valiant one,” McNeil told the News & Record’s Nancy McLaughlin following McCain’s death in 2014. “He was there when people didn’t show up. There was no quit in Frank McCain.”
There was no quit in McNeil either. People like him came to mind for me when some Americans were disparaging black athletes for protesting at sporting events. Those players should shut up, they said, and be thankful that they live in such a wonderful country. I wonder if it shouldn’t be the other way around — that it’s America that should be thankful.
It should be thankful that Joseph McNeil spent 37 years protecting a nation that didn’t always protect him.
It should be thankful for Jackie Robinson (yes, that Jackie Robinson) was poised to fight abroad in the Army during World War II, if only the Army had let him. Robinson, a second lieutenant, was court-martialed in 1944 — for refusing to move to the back of a military bus. Ultimately, Robinson was acquitted by a panel of nine white officers. But in the wake of the charges he was transferred out of his original unit — a tank battalion called “the Black Panthers” that was the first such unit to see combat in the war. (Obviously, Robinson went on to make history in other ways.)
And America should be thankful for the 1.2 million descendants of slaves who served during World War II, only to come home to a country that, by federal policy, shortchanged them on veterans benefits and hemmed them into red-lined communities, helping to create a black-white wealth gap that persists to this day.
An overlooked chapter in U.S. history is the “Double V” campaign, conceived by a black newspaper, the Pittsburgh Courier, during World War II to fight for freedom abroad — and at home. The campaign was inspired by a letter to the editor from an African-American soldier who had posed the question: “Should I Sacrifice to Live ‘Half American?’ ”
If nothing else, the campaign confirmed black people’s deep affection for a country that doesn’t always love them back. Among the more passionate supporters of Double V were the United Autoworkers ... and a small, land-grant institution in North Carolina called A&T.