The voicemail quietly slipped into my inbox late on a Friday afternoon, at the end of a (relatively) uneventful day.
Maybe I should have seen it coming. The lime-green message alert on my phone had seemed to flash a little faster and burn a little brighter.
I tapped into the recording — and what I got was more primal scream than voicemail.
“Here’s a message, you son of a (blank),” a woman said. “All of you are a bunch of communists at that newspaper. Keep your blank-blank mouths shut about President Trump, you blank-blank communists. How about getting the blank out of the U.S.”
The earpiece on my phone only seemed to burn white-hot.
What had set her off? I needed to know.
So I called her back.
The first time she didn’t answer. On the second try she did, picking up where she left off with a steaming cacophony of cuss words.
Eventually, I did manage to get in a syllable or two edgewise and she did seem to listen. At least a little.
What had we done? I asked. Was it an editorial? A column? A cartoon? She wouldn’t say.
She did mutter something about Barack Obama and about her first husband being a black man. And that was about it.
Even though I know this would be a difficult conversation — one that I had chosen to have — my pulse quickened and my voice rose. I disappointed myself.
Having been in my job for more than a minute, I’d like to think I’m pretty good with irate callers. (Probably the best training I ever got was five years as a sports editor; hell hath no fury like an aggrieved college hoops fan.) Most simply want to be heard.
Several years ago I received in the mail a copy of one my columns smeared with excrement. More recently, a letter writer called a Georgia gubernatorial candidate a “fat sow.” Then there was the caller who told me matter-of-factly that N.C. A&T was having accounting issues (several years ago) “because everyone knows black people can’t handle money.”
Then there was the online commenter who threatened to blow up the International Civil Rights Center and Museum. (Believe him, he hadn’t been serious, he told the State Bureau of Investigation agents who came calling, which scared him, well, probably blankless.)
I kept my cool in each of those cases. But you never get used to this. And now it’s worse than ever. Angry calls, comments and emails are much more common today. Raw and visceral.
They are made worse not only by this president’s confrontational brand of leadership, but by the internet and social media, which seem like Kryptonite to civility and good judgment.
The web creates a façade of distance and detachment, so we do things on it that we wouldn’t dare do in person. It gives us a false sense that we can hide from accountability behind a keyboard or smartphone screen. And it seduces us to follow our basest impulses.
Maybe that’s because we don’t like to talk face to face about our differences. Not with co-workers, friends, fellow church members, even family.
The elephant is not only in the room, but he is stampeding. And still, we try to pretend he isn’t there.
I used to feel that way about race (actually, I still do). Some people believe that not talking about the legacy of this country’s original sin will make it go away. Now add to the list of That Which Will Not Be Spoken: the T-word.
To be sure, some of our most opinionated letter writers are more pleasant than you might guess. I’ve spoken to most of them — including Janice Wangard, with whom I may agree .0001% of the time, but who is delightful over the phone. I’ve met many others in person. In fact, as a standard practice, we invite dissenting letter writers as guests to our Community Editorial Board meetings. But is that too little too late? In December, some of our letter writers were targeted by a troll whose methods were decidedly old-school. He or she used snail mail, sending the same letter from a fake address to more than 10 letter writers. (Local police were informed.)
“Your letters to the editor of the News & Record have been duly noted,” it began, in reference to Trump critics. “However, I know you are unaware of the CONSEQUENCES.”
It made references to a “civil war” and warned: “We are among the trees fighting as Minutemen and the Patriots of old. You will never hear or see us until it is too late.” Then it cheerily concluded: “Merry Christmas.”
