A random sampling of one man’s opinions, each in 280 characters or fewer — and nary a one that demands that anyone go back to anywhere:
Not one, not two, but three Greensboro Transit Authority buses nearly ran me over while making right turns on Market Street the other day, one after another, in clear view of a sign that requires them to yield to pedestrians while making a right turn. #walkingwhilealive
“Game of Thrones” has received 32 Emmy nominations. I admit to being a fan, but speaking of buses, that series sure threw its characters of color under one.
President Trump declaring himself a champion on the environment is like David Duke claiming to be a lifetime member of the NAACP.
The Church Street Parking Deck in downtown has to be the best-smelling parking facility in the city, hands down.
If a tree falls? On a clear, hot day last Sunday at the Spencer Love Tennis Center, a tree just up and toppled onto a row of parked cars. You never know.
Why is it when I tell people there is a data base of President Trump lies and falsehoods — 10,000-plus, with documentation — they refuse to look at it because it’s in The Washington Post?
I am still waiting on a callback from state Sen. Gladys Robinson, the trustee chair, on why Bennett College recruited a new president while her predecessor was still on the job.
Barack Obama would not have gotten away with one one thousandth of Donald Trump’s outrages. Yet, many callers and letter writers tell us it was Obama who set back race relations 20 years.
Partisan gerrymandering is not the cause of all of our problems, but it is at the root of many of them. FAKE ELECTABILITY! So sad.
I’ve watched with interest as Winston-Salem creeps toward a new name for the Dixie Classic Fair and may hire a consultant. Seriously? Call it the Winston-Salem Classic Fair. You’re welcome. ... And no charge.
I keep looking at the “art” on the walls of Marty Kotis’ downtown buildings on Davie Street from my window. And I keep thinking, “That looks awful.”
Prompted by protesters who wear costumes inspired by it, I’ve started watching the dystopian series “The Handmaid’s Tale.” What’s scariest is its depiction of America’s slow descent into a repressive state. People keep saying, “They wouldn’t do that.” Then they do.
Who gets to decide what and who is “anti-American”? Were those Nevada ranchers who armed themselves occupied federal land in Nevada and defied federal law enforcement anti-American? Are neo-Nazis anti-American?
I predicted Donald Trump would be elected the first time. And I believe he will be re-elected. As evidence I cite an arena in Greenville packed with hot-blooded North Carolinians shouting, “Send her back!”
You think maybe the UNC Board of Governors will resolve the “Silent Sam” issue in our lifetime?
Sen. Thom Tillis apparently has got his mind right now. After bucking Trump earlier this year and getting fierce blowback, Tillis is all in now, appearing at Trump’s ugly rally last week in Greenville.
.... As for Trump’s vile tweets, Tillis said he didn’t believe the president is racist. Tillis said, “I’m focused more on the issues and less on the communications of other people.” Meaning he’s focused on getting re-elected.
The Rev. Al Sharpton is campaigning against a ban in New York on menthol cigarettes, which target black consumers — as a human rights issue? Reynolds American Tobacco Co., incidentally, is “a proud sponsor” of Sharpton’s National Action Network. ....
... Sharpton told The (Not Failing) New York Times that the ban would create an illicit market, thus and increase black people’s encounters with police. He cited the black man who died in an illegal police chokehold while being arrested for selling individual cigarettes. “I think there is an Eric Garner concern here.” C’mon, Al ...