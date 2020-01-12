What could possibly be more horrific than losing your 6-year-old son in a senseless school shooting?
How about having a group of people whom you’ve never met declare that the shooting never happened?
Having them call you a liar. Having them harass you so relentlessly that you have to move numerous times. And even having a professor emeritus of the University of Minnesota Duluth write an entire book proclaiming that the shooting was a hoax and that you faked your son’s death certificate.
Welcome to the living nightmare of Leonard Pozner, father of Noah, one of the 20 first-graders and six staff members gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in December 2012.
In June 2019 a Wisconsin judge ruled that the author of the book, “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook,” had defamed Pozner. A jury ordered the book’s author, James Fetzer, to pay $450,000 to Pozner. Given what Pozner had has to go through since the loss of his son eight years ago, it doesn’t seem like nearly enough.
The book posits that Sandy Hook was an elaborate federal plot to tighten gun-control regulations.
“Mr. Fetzer has the right to believe that Sandy Hook never happened,” Pozner told the Wisconsin State Journal. “ ... This award, however, further illustrates the difference between the right of people like Mr. Fetzer to be wrong and the right of victims like myself and my child to be free from defamation, free from harassment and free from the intentional infliction of terror.”
Pozner and other Sandy Hook parents have received death threats. They’ve been mocked and harassed, sometimes in person. In 2017, a Florida woman named Lucy Richards was sentenced to five months in prison for threatening Pozner’s life. A judge told Richards at her sentencing: “This is reality and there is no fiction. There are no alternative facts.”
The problem is, there are. James Fetzer, whose book “proved” Sandy Hook was a hoax , not only was unrepentant, he was defiant, calling the jury’s decision “absurd” and vowing to appeal.
Then there was the conspiracy website InfoWars, which was ordered in December to pay $100,000 for its role in fomenting the myth about Sandy Hook. Among videos aired by InfoWars’ frothing host, Alex Jones, to promote the Sandy Hook conspiracy theory was one entitled “Sandy Hook Vampires Exposed.” Incidentally, Jones also helped to propagate the “Pizzagate” lie, which alleged the existence of a child sex ring in a pizza restaurant run by the Clintons. And which inspired a Salisbury man to walk into that pizzeria in Washington and fire three shots with a rifle.
Jones has since said he now believes the Sandy Hook shooting actually happened. But InfoWars’ news director stuck to his guns in a shameless deposition.
“I think our reporting stopped what was going to be a lot of anti-gun legislation that was coming down,” Rob Dew said, adding, “I am proud of that.” In other words, the end justifies the lie.
And if the claim of actors pretending to be shooting victims and survivors sounds familiar, that’s because you’ve heard it before. The same ugly theory took root and spread in 2018, in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
Sadly, for all we now know about these dangerous and irresponsible fabrications, we are worse off today. Just last week a congressman tweeted a fake photo of President Obama shaking hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, whom Obama has never met.
“To the dim witted reporters ... no one said this wasn’t photoshopped,” said Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, in his own defense.
I guess that means I can get away with passing counterfeit bills as long as I don’t claim they’re real.
Now seeping onto the internet are “deepfake” videos engineered by artificial intelligence.
Then there’s Donald Trump (global warming is “a Chinese hoax,” crowds of Muslims in New Jersey cheered on 9/11, Obama wasn’t born in the United States and about 15,000 other well-documented falsehoods, misstatements and out-and-out whoppers). We shrug. As long as our 401(k)s are doing OK, who cares?
We all should. As creepy and foreboding as fake videos may be, what’s 10 times scarier is how blasé we’ve become about plain, old-fashioned, bald-faced lying.
