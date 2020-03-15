A thousand words are worth a picture.
So let’s take a look at the portrait President Donald Trump has painted, in his own words (quoted from Politico, The Washington Post, CNN , among other sources), as the leader of the free world during the coronavirus outbreak:
On the COVID-19 virus supposedly vanishing when the weather warms, according to “a lot of people,” whoever they are: “You know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat — as the heat comes in. Typically, that will go away in April.”
On the virus mysteriously vanishing ... well, just because: “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear. And from our shores, we — you know, it could get worse before it gets better. It could maybe go away. We’ll see what happens. Nobody really knows. The fact is, the greatest experts — I’ve spoken to them all. Nobody really knows.”
On the imminent arrival of a coronavirus vaccine: “We had a great meeting today with a lot of the great companies and they’re going to have vaccines, I think relatively soon. And they’re going to have something that makes you better and that’s going to actually take place, we think, even sooner.” (If “relatively soon” means in about a year and a half, as experts say, he’s dead on.)
On the availability of COVID-19 test kits: “Anybody that wants a test can get a test. That’s what the bottom line is.” (In actuality, the demand outweighs the supply of tests, Vice President Mike Pence correctly noted the day before. “We don’t have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand going forward,” said Pence, whom Trump put in charge of coordinating the nation’s response to the coronavirus.)
On having a supergenius for a relative, which, of course, makes him a supergenius, too: “And, by the way, NIH (National Institutes of Health), what they’ve done — I spent time over there — and I like this stuff. You know, my uncle was a great person. He was at MIT. He taught at MIT for, I think, like a record number of years. He was a great supergenius. Dr. John Trump.
“I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it. Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.
“But you know what? What they’ve done is very incredible. I understand that whole world. I love that world. I really do. I love that world.”
On why he didn’t want passengers from a docked cruise ship, the Grand Princess, some of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, to come ashore — even though experts have advised him otherwise: “I have great experts, including our vice president, who is working 24 hours a day on this stuff. They would like to have the people come off.
“I’d rather have the people stay, but I’d go with them. I told them to make the final decision. I would rather — because I like the numbers being where they are. I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship. That wasn’t our fault, and it wasn’t the fault of the people on the ship, either.
“OK? It wasn’t their fault either. And they’re mostly Americans, so I can live either way with it. I’d rather have them stay on, personally.
“But I fully understand if they want to take them off. I gave them the authority to make the decision.”
In a March 9 tweet comparing COVID-19 to the flu: “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!” (Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Bethesda, Md., told lawmakers: “I mean, people
- always say, well, the flu does this, the flu does that.
- “The flu has a
mortality
- of 0.1%. This has a mortality rate of 10 times that.
- “That’s the reason I want to emphasize we have to stay ahead of the game in preventing this.”)
On the wisdom of not touching one’s face to help avoid the spread of the virus:
- “I haven’t touched my face in weeks! I miss it.”
Is it just me, or is a mixture of imprecision and inaccuracy leavened with wishful thinking and a dash of downright weirdness, not the message we’re needing right now?
