Maybe if you unsee it and unhear it, it will go away.
Maybe if you cross your fingers … and wish upon a star ... and close your eyes and click your heels three times, it will have been just a dream about something that never happened, in a place that never was.
Somewhere. Over the rainbow.
This, in a nutshell, seems to be President Trump’s strategy for managing a pandemic: Ignore. Deny. Pretend. Look the other way.
So, when Gov. Roy Cooper balked at the president’s insistence that the Republican National Convention be held in a packed arena in downtown Charlotte, despite the risks it would present for attendees and anyone with whom they should come into contact, the president took his ball and stormed away. He will give his speech in Jacksonville, in his newly adopted home state of Florida.
The RNC still will hold convention business meetings in Charlotte because it is contractually bound. But most of the pomp and celebration — culminating in the president’s big acceptance speech as the GOP nominee — is scheduled to occur in Florida, where an adoring throng will cheer the Return of American Greatness. With no silly worries about this COVID-19 nonsense.
Well, not really. It turns out that Florida, which aggressively courted the convention after Trump soured on North Carolina, is seeing a troubling surge in COVID cases — up 300% over the last three weeks. And Trump, who has yet to wear a mask in public, is learning a hard lesson: Wherever he goes, the threat of the virus will be waiting.
So, the president and his supporters, for whom masks are both badges of shame and wimpitude, will be required to wear masks when Trump makes his big acceptance speech. The city of Jacksonville has mandated that “every person over the age of six (6) who is in a public space shall wear a face mask or covering when not able to engage in social distancing.”
Like Trump, Jacksonville’s mayor, Lenny Curry, is no fan of mask mandates. Curry now wears one after pleas from hundreds of local doctors in an open letter. Not that he’s happy about it. Curry treats his mask like the pink bunny suit Ralphie was forced to wear in “A Christmas Story.”
“I support and wear a mask in populated spaces,” he recently tweeted. “Group think says universal, mandated mask wearing is the answer.”
Those local doctors would prefer no convention at all.
“Allowing this number of people to descend on Jacksonville is unequivocally provocative of disease, predictably harmful, and medically disrespectful to the citizens of this city, much less the rest of the country,” their letter said.
There’s even some talk about scaling back or (egad!) postponing the RNC in Florida, scheduled for Aug. 24-27. (The GOP in North Carolina already has canceled its state convention over COVID concerns.)
Meanwhile, some high-profile Republicans are masking up. “Unfortunately, this simple, lifesaving practice has become part of a political debate that says: If you’re for Trump, you don’t wear a mask. If you’re against Trump, you do,” Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, said on Tuesday.
Absent a vaccine, wearing a mask or a similar face covering is one of the most effective ways to reduce the spread of the virus. The experts keep telling us that. And some people keep saying no way. Consider the reaction when county commissioners in Palm Beach County, Fla. (about 300 miles south of Jacksonville) imposed a mask mandate in the home county of Mar-a-Lago.
“It’s literally killing people,” one woman said of wearing a mask, while poking the air with a finger.
“They want to throw God’s beautiful breathing system out the door,” said another.
“I don’t wear a mask for the same reason I don’t wear underwear: Things gotta breathe,” yet another speaker said.
It’s tempting to say that Trump and those people, all of whom appeared to be deadly serious, deserve each other. But even if he does it for the wrong reason — getting reelected — the president ought to admit he was wrong not to wear a mask sooner and strap up and maybe the irrational resistance to masks would fade.
So, even if the Wizard won’t be coming to North Carolina in August, the virus doesn’t care.
The president can try to run from COVID-19, but he can’t hide.
