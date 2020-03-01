I know, I know.
What right have I to tell N.C. A&T what to do?
I’m not an Aggie. I’m a Tar Heel, with two degrees from UNC-Chapel Hill, and, as I’m sure you’re aware, we’ve got our own problems right now.
In fact, both A&T’s football team and its basketball team have had better seasons than the boys in baby blue.
So what business is it of mine where the Aggies go from here?
Fair enough. But hear me out.
I’d like to think I’m an Aggie with an asterisk. Honorary. Adjunct. Ex-officio.
I’ve taught there for more than 20 years. My sister is an A&T graduate and many of my closest friends went there. Even when I was an undergraduate at Carolina I still came back to Greensboro for A&T’s homecoming (it was the Greatest Homecoming on Earth back then, too).
More significantly, if there had been no A&T there would have been no me.
Both of my parents were Aggies. They met at A&T and, as my mom would say, “courted” there, got married and decided to settle in Greensboro.
So there.
Anyway, I’ve been thinking about A&T’s impending move to the Big South Conference.
It makes sense. It will reduce travel expenses because of the Big South’s more compact geography. The competition should be stronger. The move also should stoke some new rivalries. (High Point University in basketball, for instance, seems a natural.) It may open new avenues for recruiting. As a historically black university, A&T generally has a recruited from a pool of mostly African American athletes. That could change.
Finally, if A&T aspires to rise to the highest tier of competition in college sports — and it does — then the move to the Big South is a logical first step.
Yeah, but ...
In leaving the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, which consists solely of historically black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, A&T will lose something, too. There’s a vibe and a cultural richness in the MEAC that may be left behind: the halftime battles of the bands, the storied rivalries, the sense of family among fans and alumni, fat back and collard greens for homecoming.
Once A&T bolts for the Big South, the Aggies and N.C. Central might not play every season in football. Ditto for Florida A&M. (Picture Carolina in a league without Duke or N.C. State.)
Then there’s the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, which matches the MEAC football champion against the best team in the other major HBCU conference, the Southwestern Athletic Conference. (Full disclosure: Some of what I’m writing here is nakedly self-serving. The Celebration Bowl, for which A&T routinely qualifies, has become a holiday tradition for my wife and me.)
Once A&T joins the Big South, there will be no Celebration Bowl for the Aggies. A&T will resume playing for a berth in the postseason playoffs of the Football Championship Subdivision (a dumb name for what once was called NCAA Division 1-AA, the second-highest tier of college football).
No offense to the FCS, but its playoffs will pit A&T against teams that nobody knows or cares about, in places that nobody knows or cares about.
The pageantry of the Celebration Bowl, which drew 32,968 fans in 2019 and gets solid national TV ratings, will be lost forever.
You’ve seen the movie “Drumline”? The FCS playoffs are not that.
Again, the Big South move is bold and probably even necessary. The MEAC is struggling and faces an uncertain future.
But as much as my inner Spock sees the logic, my inner Kirk says wait a minute.
It all reminds me, oddly enough, of a hockey team. Decades ago, Greensboro was home to a minor-league franchise called the Monarchs. So popular were the Monarchs that, when they would schedule occasional promotional nights at the Greensboro Coliseum to break attendance records, they’d draw as many as 20,000 fans. Then the Monarchs moved up to the American Hockey League. AHL hockey was faster and crisper, the players more talented. And yet attendance fell. Something had been lost. The community didn’t feel the same closeness to the team.
I hope that doesn’t happen to A&T in the Big South, and it probably won’t. And I do admire A&T Chancellor Harold Martin’s resolve to build strong athletics and academics at his alma mater. But I’ve gotta tell you: This is going to be hard. Even for an ex-officio Aggie.
