The old King Cotton Hotel came tumbling down into a cloud of dust and rubble more than 49 years ago.
Once a glittering landmark in bustling downtown Greensboro, the aging, 13-story tower was brought down by 48 pounds of dynamite.
There was a thunder clap … and then the groan of brick and metal.
And just like that, the King was dead. It was a mercy killing.
In its heyday it was a sight to see: 225 rooms at a cost of $1.3 million when it opened in 1927. Now it was an eyesore.
The site became the home of the News & Record building, which is itself destined to be torn down after the paper moves to a new location … whenever that happens. Building things up and then tearing them down is a part of the cycle of life in any community.
Most recently, the Gate City Lincoln Mercury Building in downtown Greensboro was ripped and shredded to the ground.
It was probably for the best. The building seemed to have good bones but it was built to be a car dealership. Making it into something else wouldn’t have been easy.
Now that the site is being razed, it’s easier to appreciate just how big it is. And to imagine the possibilities.
But what goes and what stays? One person’s blight on the landscape is another’s diamond that merely needs a fresh coat of polish.
The old Burlington Industries headquarters on Friendly Avenue won national recognition for its distinctive design. And it was torn down anyway, in 2005.
In fact, one of the saving graces of Greensboro’s downtown, when it fell into decline in the 1970s, was that a majority of its old buildings were left standing. Not out of any grand plan, I’m told. We just got lucky. Now many have been refurbished and reborn for new uses.
The old Public Library became the Elon School of Law. The original News & Record building became the Greensboro Cultural Center and Café Europa. A defunct Chrysler dealership became the Greensboro Children’s Museum. The old Wachovia high rise became Center Pointe.
There’s the Kress Building and, of course, the historic but crumbling Cascade Saloon — which seems so close to the railroad tracks that you could reach out of a window and high-five the engineer of a passing train. And which had seemed impossible to save. Until they did.
And the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, which occupies the F.W. Woolworth building where the famous Feb. 1, 1960, Greensboro Sit-In occurred. It would have been criminal to raze that historic site. But it almost happened.
Of course, some buildings need to be put out of their misery. The only obvious asset of the seedy old Golden Eagle Motor Inn was as a cop reporter’s sure thing on a slow day.
And when the reckoning comes, it’s a cruel and violent death — all dust and noise and excavator claws. Brick and mortar never go gentle into that good night. They get pummeled into submission.
That will happen, eventually, to the News & Record building, which is the architectural equivalent of another ’70s relic, the polyester double-knit leisure suit. As much as I’ll miss it, what I hope will take its place will be dazzling and transformative. Good riddance as well to the Greensboro Inn, another no-tell motel that rivaled the Golden Eagle as a den of inequity and that has been replaced by the soon-to-open Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. (Boy, did we trade up.)
But we should never be too hasty to declare a building irredeemable. That’s why I admire a guy like Andy Zimmerman, who has an uncanny knack, like Milton Kern before him, to see beauty in derelicts. His growing roster of reclamations include the Forge, HQ Greensboro and the Gateway.
Finally, a confession: I don’t always practice what I preach. Decades ago, when this community was debating whether to rebuild the main building of my alma mater, Dudley High School, from the ground up or attempt to preserve and update it, I voted for tearing it down.
Long story short: I was mistaken. Built in 1929, that structure turned out to be solid as a rock, the original workmanship superb. So were the renovations.
I’d been wrong because I had equated being old with being inferior and being new with being better.
Debunked and discredited, my argument had imploded ... into a mound of dust and mangled rebar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.