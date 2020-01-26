The movie “Harriet,” which, judging from its modest box-office performance, most of you haven’t seen, recently managed two nominations in this year’s Oscar race.
Days later, African American supporters of Donald Trump — including his lustrous, pseudo-celebrity Facebook sycophants Diamond and Silk — were gathering in Raleigh for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.
What do Diamond and Silk and “Harriet” have to do with each other? Please allow me to explain.
Starring the remarkable Cyntha Arivo, “Harriet” tells the story of Harriet Tubman, the real-life escaped slave who ventured 13 times back into the South to lead approximately 70 fugitive slaves to freedom. She was, long before the age of computer-conceived superheroes, the genuine article. During the Civil War, she joined the Union Army, working her way from cook and nurse to an armed scout and spy.
As for a Marvel-style crossover, Tubman teamed on several occasions with the famous Massachusetts 54th Infantry, portrayed in their own movie, “Glory.” On June 2, 1863, Tubman led 150 African American Union soldiers in the raid at Combahee Ferry in South Carolina, freeing more than 700 slaves. She was the first woman in U.S. history to lead a military expedition. After the war, she worked for women’s suffrage, as long as her health and advancing years would allow.
So, when the idea of honoring her on U.S. currency was broached several years ago, it seemed an obvious choice. Until the Trump administration screeched the brakes on it.
The engraving plate for the bill was ready in 2018, a U.S. Treasury official told The New York Times. Then Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin cited “technical” difficulties that conveniently may delay the bill until after Trump leaves office.
Actually, Trump has voiced opposition to the Tubman $20 bill at least since 2016. He called the idea “pure political correctness” and suggested instead that she be demoted to the $2 bill, which is a much rarer denomination. (Of the $1.2 trillion worth of U.S. bills and coins in circulation today, fewer than 0.001% are $2 bills.)
And if you are to believe ex-Trump insider Omarosa Manigault Newman, who was ousted from her White House job, Trump’s opposition to Tubman on the twenty was outright disdainful.
“You want me to put that face on the twenty-dollar bill?” Manigault alleged that Trump said to her in her 2018 book “Unhinged.”
Grant you, Manigault Newman isn’t exactly an unimpeachable source (no pun intended). But, be honest. Do those words sound out of character for Trump?
The Tubman episode came to mind as Trump continued to boast about what he has done for African Americans and his campaign mobilized to attract black voters.
Certainly, Trump can cite some impressive metrics to make his case. The African American unemployment rate is the lowest it has ever been, as is black youth unemployment. Trump has supported criminal justice reform.
But a recent Washington Post-Ipsos poll doesn’t reflect much love for Trump among most black voters. More than 8 in 10 black Americans say they believe that the president is a racist and that racism has become a bigger problem on his watch. Nine in 10 disapprove of his overall job performance overall. Sixty-five percent say it is a “bad time” to be black in this country.
But this is about more than feelings. Trump’s record with people of color always has been dubious. As a real estate tycoon, he has had a record of not renting to black tenants and settled a 1973 housing discrimination suit with the Nixon administration’s Justice Department. He relentlessly peddled the myth that Barack Obama wasn’t born in America. He has a strong following among white nationalists and white supremacists, some of whom shout his name after committing racist acts. He rolled back federal efforts to monitor police departments and assist them in reducing the use of excessive force. He often questions the intelligence of black leaders who have opposed him. Frankly, there are more examples than I have space to mention.
And then there’s Harriet.
So, Diamond and Silk and Kanye West notwithstanding — most black voters are not feeling Donald Trump. And they haven’t been feeling upbeat about the future. That may be where there’s a clear distinction between them and white evangelicals.
They’re not nearly so easily co-opted for a handful of favors.
