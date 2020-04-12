Even as his anthemic hit, “Lean on Me,” was about to be featured in a COVID-19-themed TV ad, the singer-songwriter Bill Withers died on March 30 at age 81.
Withers was so unimpressed by his fame that he walked away from it decades ago, and gladly embraced relative obscurity for the rest of his life.
“I think I’m kind of like pennies,” Withers once said. “You have ’em in your pocket, but you don’t remember they’re there.”
Oh no, we remembered.
“Lean on Me” may have been Withers’ signature song, remade into a hip-hop hit by Club Nouveau in 1987 and featured in a 1989 Morgan Freeman movie by the same title. Both the original and the Club Nouveau versions made No. 1 on the charts, a rare accomplishment.
But my favorite Withers song was his first hit single, “Ain’t No Sunshine,” a simple, potent meditation on loneliness.
Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone
It’s not warm when she’s away
Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone
And she’s always gone too long
Anytime she goes away
Smooth and a little bit mournful, Withers’ voice instantly felt warm and inviting.
But what was “Ain’t No Sunshine”? Country? Folk? R&B? Some people are still trying to figure that out.
Many of his obituaries labeled Withers, a native son of Slab Fork, W.Va., “an R&B singer” or “a soul singer.” Seriously?
It’s not that Withers didn’t sing some R&B. (Another of his hits, “Use Me,” comes to mind.) And some jazz (“His collaboration with Grover Washington Jr., “Just the Two of Us.”)
But if you’re going to label him an R&B singer, may as well call Jimi Hendrix one as well.
That’s the thing about labels. They tend to squeeze people into categories whether they fit or not.
Black guy? Singer? Then you must be R&B. Or rap. Or hip-hop.
This is one of the reasons “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas drove some people nuts. It couldn’t be a country song if a skinny, gay black rapper was singing it, could it?
Not to get too philosophical about this, but I see similar issues in our politics.
You’re either a liberal or a conservative.
A capitalist or a socialist.
Fer us or agin us.
And you can’t be a real liberal if you don’t support free college tuition. That would make you a sell-out.
Or a real conservative if you don’t support President Trump. That would make you a RINO.
Frankly, I know some African American Democrats who are more fiscally and morally conservative than Donald Trump.
Which is to say — if we were honest about it — few of us fit into those ideological boxes as neatly as we pretend.
Take me. I have been an unaffiliated voter for nearly 40 years.
I oppose corporate incentives as payola to companies that usually don’t need the money but demand it anyway because they can. But I believe government assistance for some companies (especially small businesses) is essential as we grope our way out of the hole COVID-19 has consigned us to.
I don’t believe in abortion but I also respect the rights of someone else to choose differently.
I believe in a safety net for the poor (and I’m guessing a lot of us might suddenly be OK with safety nets these days).
So, what does that make me?
As for the iconic “Lean on Me,” Wal-Mart of all places, had remade the song for an ad. And it was a hit again — at least briefly — featuring various Wal-Mart employees, from Alabama to Pennsylvania, singing verses in a series of selfie videos mingled with footage of Wal-Mart workers helping customers. “We’re here for you” was the clear theme.
Ironically, some workers are now alleging that Wal-Mart wasn’t there for them.
The world’s largest retailer was sued last week for wrongful death by the family of an employee who died from coronavirus. The suit alleges that a Chicago Wal-Mart didn’t notify workers after some of their fellow employees began to show symptoms of infection. The spot went viral on YouTube. Now you can’t find it anywhere.
Withers’ legacy will be a lot more durable than that ad.
But was he folk, country, R&B or jazz? Yes.
Most of all he was a singer and a guitar player and a songwriter.
And like Hendrix and Richie Havens — and even Greensboro’s relentlessly undefinable Rhiannon Giddens — he was less A, B, C or D than all of the above.
