Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee, an ordained minister and former governor of Arkansas, last week was extolling the virtues of “Reopen America” protests across the nation — including North Carolina — by repeating the myth that the protesters were following social-distancing rules so as not to spread or catch COVID-19.
Could he get an “Amen”?
Well, no. He couldn’t. Not even on Fox.
“Well, I think the key to understanding is that they’re not protesting social distancing,” Huckabee was saying. “They’re not protesting wearing masks. They’re not protesting taking good care and washing hands and doing those things ... .”
Fox host Harris Faulkner gently interrupted.
“Governor, forgive me,” she said, “but can you see this news video ... ?”
The footage showed tightly packed demonstrators, most of them not wearing masks.
That is part of why these events feel so hollow and dishonest. I get the anxiety about jobs and the economy. I get the angst about policies that sequester us in our homes for who knows how long. What I don’t accept is the recklessness and rank hypocrisy of this so-called grassroots movement.
Here are only a few of the reasons:
These neo-Tea Party protesters either don’t know or care about the greater good.
Never mind that they are endangering themselves by not following safety protocols for spacing and masks and large gatherings. These protesters also are endangering others.
It’s easy to see clear parallels between this movement, such as it is, and anti-vaccination protests, which are also tightly wrapped in a cloak of misinformation and self-interest. But that’s where the comparison ends. In 2019, measles cases in the U.S. surged to 1,282 in 31 states, their highest levels in 20 years, mostly among people who were not vaccinated. As of this writing, the novel coronavirus had infected 847,849 Americans and killed 47,349.
The other big difference, of course, is that there is a measles vaccine.
This movement is about as grassroots as a black-tie soiree at Mar-a-Lago.
Facebook ads that promote the protests are paid for by a well-financed campaign called “Convention of States,” begun in 2015 with seed money from the likes of Republican billionaire hedge fund manager Robert Mercer, The Washington Post reports. Among past supporters of the initiative are Ken Cuccinelli, President Trump’s acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and U.S. Secretary of Housing Ben Carson.
Its cheerleaders don’t always practice what it preaches.
Some Republican legislators in North Carolina, including state Sen. Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth County, have grumbled that the state needs to reopen for business. But when the Republican-controlled legislature convenes Tuesday, it won’t be open for business — at least not to the public. Only legislators, staff and media are allowed and everyone admitted must have their temperatures checked first.
Where are the people of color?
If you haven’t been paying attention, black and brown Americans have borne the brunt of COVID-19, both in terms of infection rates and deaths. The Kaiser Family Foundation notes that social-distancing orders tend to more heavily affect jobs in service industries such as restaurants, hotel and retail stores, which disproportionately employ people of color. Yet very few are to be found at these rallies. (The Confederate flags probably haven’t helped.)
The protests have been blatantly political — in fact, thinly veiled rallies for Trump.
Even more prevalent than Confederate flags are the Trump-Pence signs.
And they can be cruel and insensitive.
In Raleigh last week they heckled counterprotester Amber Brown, a nurse from Kernersville who wore a protective gown bearing the words in bold letters “Rally Together and Die Alone.” They ridiculed her weight and called her a strain on the health care system. Vastly outnumbered, she stood firm.
Meanwhile, Fox News and Trumplandia are hailing the rallies as oppressed masses fighting government — egged on by Trump, who essentially is the government. Stephen Moore, an economist and Trump adviser, even invoked the name of famed civil rights activist Rosa Parks in reference to the protesters. And surely deep in his heart, he does believe, that they will overcome some day.
