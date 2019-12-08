The nerve of the city of Greensboro, allowing residents a small say in how to spend a tiny sliver of their tax money.
That thought comes to mind every time someone disparages the concept of participatory budgeting.
Which a lot of people do. (You’d think it was a plot hatched by Deep State socialists or the spawn of the devil.)
Here’s the thing: Those critics are taxpayers, too, and they are essentially arguing that they don’t feel qualified, either, to weigh in on the how to spend their own money to address needs in their communities. Seriously?
But participatory budgeting is far from a wasteful exercise in feel-goodism.
Actually, it’s democracy, pure and simple — a way to engage people in city government by giving them a voice in, and ownership of, a few relatively modest neighborhood initiatives.
When Greensboro adopted participatory budgeting in 2014, it was the first city in the South, and only one of a few in the nation, to do so. The council sets aside $100,000 for each of the city’s five districts. Residents propose projects and ideas that are then vetted by a volunteer commission and a vote by the public. The results so far have been consistently sensible: bus shelters, murals, playground improvements, solar charging stations, bike racks and the like. Among this year’s winners were more bus shelters and park improvements; updated signs and a master plan for Fisher Park; a mural for Hester Park — and a downtown trolley service.
To be operated for one year on Saturday nights as a pilot program, the trolley would connect downtown businesses and entertainment to such sites as N.C. A&T, UNCG and First National Bank Field. Voters in each of the five council districts chose to chip in $18,000 to pay for it.
But is there a need? Greensboro already offers a number of viable options for getting around downtown, among them rickshaws, e-scooters and pedal-trolleys that offer pub and brewery tours. Then there’s always the option of, you know, walking.
Further, since participatory budgeting projects are not supposed to involve recurring expenses, who would drive the trolley? And who would pay for fuel and maintenance?
Zack Matheny, the president of Downtown Greensboro Inc. said his nonprofit had no role in the trolley idea.
“We were so on the periphery of this thing,” Matheny said last week.
But Matheny does like the concept.
The driving force behind the idea is David Hampsten, who is a project manager of the Transit Alliance of the Piedmont, a nonprofit that, according to its website, “encourages transit, walking, bicycling, and thoughtful land use and development” in the Triad.
In an email addressed last week to “TAP board members, liaisons, and associated downtown transit supporters,” Hampsten made the case for the trolley as way to:
- Promote tourism, by connecting visitors to public and commercial amenities.
- Help raise property values, land value and city tax revenues.
- Provide “a free or nearly free” means for the homeless to connect to shelters and social service providers.
- Provide “a convenient, safe, frequent, and reliable connection” from parking garages “to offices, jobs, businesses, government, and downtown amenities.”
- Make downtown more enjoyable for pedestrians and bicyclists “by forcing car traffic to move at the posted speed limit.”
- Help the downtown community create a more positive identity “as a successful, progressive city.”
Hampsten wrote: “I don’t expect to get any more public credit for my role in this project than I have for the other four projects that I successfully got through this process during the first two cycles, which is zero. However, I do expect to receive some of the blame from project detractors, of which there are many, judging from testimony to city council during their last few sessions.”
Some might point to this proposal as Exhibit A as to why participatory budgeting is not a serious exercise. I’d say quite the contrary. If anything, it proves that participatory budgeting is delivering what it promises.
Supporters will make their case for the trolley (more than 2,700 voted for it). Opponents will make the case against it. Then the City Council will decide on it and other projects in June. In other words, the trolley will happen — or not — based on its merits, with lots of public input.
That’s how democracy rolls.
