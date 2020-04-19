Let’s accept for a moment that all of the nonsense about COVID-19 being an amped-up noncrisis manufactured to scare Americans into collective paralysis is true.
Let’s say Bill Bennett was right when the former U.S. secretary of education declared on Fox News the other day that a pandemic that has killed more than 28,000 Americans and nearly 140,000 people worldwide ... isn’t even really a pandemic.
Let’s say, as well, that the shelter-in-place order by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper — and more than 40 other governors across the country, Democrats and Republicans — is a naked socialist power grab.
Let’s say Tom Hanks and Boris Johnson and Prince Charles faked their own infections because … oh, what the heck … who knows?
And let’s say that those protesters who gathered in Raleigh last week and declared that stay-at-home orders are un-American and that they want the current restrictions imposed by “Comrade Cooper” lifted, immediately, are right.
Let’s agree that, as one of the protesters said, this is an oppressive state infringing on his freedom.
For what purpose?
Why would anyone in his right mind want to risk the social, political and fiscal damage of a virtual shutdown of economy if he or she didn’t have to?
This applies as well locally, where city and county leaders made calls before the governor imposed statewide restrictions to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. Does anyone really think that the mayor and City Council want to lose all of the tax revenue they’re sacrificing by shuttering restaurants and other retail establishments?
As for the cockamamie notion that this is all a plot to “get” Donald Trump by sabotaging his beautiful economy, think about that for more than a split-second.
Progressives, neverTrumpers and “the liberal media” have mortgages and 401(k)s, too.
They’ve lost jobs as the economy has shuddered into recession. They’re as frustrated as anyone else when the toilet paper runs out at the Food Lion.
And they’re likely as apprehensive as anyone else — if not more so – about lost instruction in public schools and the likely prospect of deep budget cuts at UNC campuses.
The Raleigh protest, incidentally, was followed by another in Michigan the next day. Hundreds descended on the state Capitol in Lansing Wednesday, demanding an end to that state’s stay-at-home order as well. In Michigan, COVID-19 killed 1,300 people in March alone.
How did we get here?
Part of the problem is mixed signals from Washington, where the president’s science and medical advisers keep cautioning a measured approach to loosening social-distancing restrictions, while the president keeps expressing a desire to move quickly.
And part of the problem is that people are genuinely hurting.
But this is not, as those who support a rush back to normalcy, suggest: “A case of the cure being worse than the disease.”
If we’re to believe most experts, the best path to recovery follows the conditions on the ground. Once there are clear signs that the restrictions have “bent the curve” of new infections, we can begin to roll back the stay-at-home rules, incrementally.
A good analogy might be a star basketball player who is critical to his team’s success but suffers a severe injury. The team’s choices: Rush the player’s recovery and risk a more serious, longer-term injury — which hurts the team even worse. Or wait until doctors pronounce that the player is fully recovered, with minimal risk of re-injury.
As I see it, that’s the same choice we face with COVID-19. It’s tough medicine. But the alternative is worse.
And the shelter-in-place approach has seen success in other countries and even in some parts of the U.S., including North Carolina.
As for the so called “liberal media,” hell no, we’re not rooting for the virus.
We as an industry were struggling mightily before COVID-19. This crisis only made matters worse. When businesses aren’t open, they don’t advertise. When they don’t advertise, revenue plummets. The New York Times last week devoted an entire page to the layoffs, furloughs and cutbacks at print and web media throughout the country.
Life for us ain’t been no crystal stair.
So I don’t like what these restrictions have done to my industry either. I understand why. But it’s painful.
And I hope and pray it ends soon. But not too soon.
