Donald John Trump is “the first black president.”
Those words may have come as a surprise to Barack Obama.
But Jack Brewer, a former safety for the Minnesota Vikings, did utter them last month, passionately, in full view of dozens of fellow black Trump acolytes, including the niece of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. They applauded.
Brewer, who is an ordained minister and a professor at Fordham University, was speaking at a recent gathering of African American supporters of the president at the White House.
“Mr. President, I don’t mean to interrupt,” Brewer said, “but I’ve got to say this because it’s Black History Month: man, you are the first black president.”
Brewer added that the self-described “very stable genius” had stirred his soul. Or something to that effect. “You’ve changed me. You touched me,” Brewer said.
Brewer was referring to criminal justice reforms that Trump has supported — which, to be fair, were significant. But let’s not get carried away. The Trump campaign was, at best, indifferent to black voters in 2016. And while Trump may tick off a list of some accomplishments since his election that should please black voters, more often he simply ticks off black voters — with his words and policies.
Even so, he is making a concerted pitch to them, especially in swing states. And in Greensboro, where the president’s reelection campaign will open an outreach office that targets black voters. It’s called a Black Voices for Trump Community Center. Raleigh and Charlotte also are on the list, as are Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta, Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee, among others.
Still, I take a cynical view of Trump’s overtures to black voters (whom he has called “the blacks”), which have often been clumsy and insensitive. Consider Trump’s love letter to black voters in 2016:
“You’re living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58% of your youth is unemployed — what the hell do you have to lose?” Trump said in unscripted remarks — to an overwhelmingly white audience in suburban Michigan.
There was the time he seemed to refer to Frederick Douglass as if he were still alive. (The great abolitionist, orator and journalist died in 1895.) His “shithole countries” comments. His draconian student loan policies. His kid-gloves treatment of white supremacists. And, of course, the campaign event in which black surrogates for Trump were not giving out “free stuff,” as Republicans say liberals do to lure black support. They were paying hard cash.
During a December event in Cleveland billed as a “Christmas Extravaganza,” a charity group run by black Trump supporter Darrell Scott handed out envelopes stuffed with cash while extolling Trump’s virtues.
Yet, as I’ve acknowledged before, some good has happened on Trump’s watch. Most notably, the black unemployment rate has dipped to historic lows. But, as he did in Michigan during the campaign, Trump still prefers to keep his distance. Rarely does he visit black communities. And when he does, the events are tightly staged and almost hermetically sealed.
Take the time he spoke about criminal justice reform at a historically black college in Columbia, S.C. Yet, few black students were allowed to actually attend the 2019 event at Benedict College. The audience was largely packed with Trump supporters. And seven students. The rest were told to stay in their dorm rooms.
Here’s the thing: Black voting power is real and formidable. It was black voters who powered Joe Biden’s remarkable comeback last week. And probably more out of a fear of Trump’s reelection than any deep affection for Biden. One reason I left their party in 1984 is Democrats’ tendency to covet “white working-class voters” while taking the black vote for granted. Black Americans keep waiting for a serious alternative to the Democrats and Republicans continue not to provide one.
So, Mr. President, if you’re really serious about black outreach, then you should seriously reach out. When the National Association of Black Journalists holds its convention this summer, you should go. Likewise with the NAACP Convention.
How about walking your talk and actually setting foot in honest-to-goodness black neighborhoods. You say you’re a tough guy. What is there to fear? After all, there’s nowhere to go but up. What the hell have you got to lose?
