In the aftermath of the most traumatic event of our lifetime, 9/11, my then-wife-to-be and I sought comfort in numbers … among friends and strangers alike.
After the initial days of shock and disbelief, we felt a need for other people and a desperate craving to be normal.
We went to a N.C. A&T-Elon football game.
We took in a movie (a comedy whose title I forget).
We wandered into a youth baseball game at Latham Park played by children we didn’t know.
And it all felt reassuring.
There was a sense of family and warmth and connectedness that was both precious and profound. There was comfort and community.
I feel a similar need today. As the coronavirus quietly spreads its gnarled fingers into the cracks and crevices of our peace of mind, I want to be around other people. And I am told not to.
To keep my distance. To take nothing for granted. To overreact if need be.
And it makes sense. The best way to contain an outbreak is to starve it of new victims. As hard and as unnatural as it seems, it’s the rational and responsible thing to do.
By last week, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina had eclipsed 100. Even the Wholesomest Guy in the Universe, Tom Hanks, had tested positive.
So, concerts and games and even church services are canceled or postponed. And a lot of us rushed to grocery stores to raid the shelves of toilet paper and disinfectant and (go figure) Diet Mountain Dew — in pretty much the way we hoarded bread and milk back in the olden days when it snowed. But it’s not easy.
I can’t get a haircut.
I’ve stopped the almost weekly ritual of going to movies.
The mother of a high school friend died last week and I wasn’t able to go to the funeral.
I can’t go to my favorite restaurants and I worry that some might not be there when this is over.
I’m suddenly teaching my college class online (something I have never done before and which, for now, at least, seems cold and distant; I can’t “feel” the classroom anymore).
I see someone and rush up to offer a hug or a handshake and then we suddenly catch ourselves, like repelling magnets, and stop short of actual contact.
So, we hunker down in our respective cocoons and overdose on Netflix.
And I shout to myself silently every day, as if I’m in a horror movie about to open a door I shouldn’t: Do. Not. Go. Near. Your. 401(k) statement.
Well, at least we can seek solace in the diversions of sports. Uh, well, no, we can’t. The NBA, the ACC, the MEAC, the NCAA, the NHL, MLB — pretty much the entire alphabet of sports — have canceled or suspended competition. (Thank God for NFL free agency and the Tom Brady and the Cam Newton sagas for giving sports fans some juicy scraps to gnaw in the interim).
There are other, probably more uplifting pastimes: Do yard work. Go for runs in the neighborhood. Read. Walk as temperatures hover in the 70s (though my afternoon strolls in downtown Greensboro have been mostly along eerily deserted sidewalks). Order takeout to support local restaurants. Donate to charities such as food banks and United Way.
I do hope that in time this crisis shakes us into a new habit of respecting facts again and demanding that our leaders respect them.
It was good to see President Donald Trump at least begin to acknowledge the gravity of this moment last week. But I hope it’s not too little too late.
According to the results of an NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll, 60% of respondents said they don’t trust what the president tells them about the coronavirus. But it depends on your party. Ninety-one percent of Democrats said they don’t trust the president when it comes to COVID-19; 74% of Republicans said they do trust him. This poll was taken before the president began to change his tone, ditching his sunny denial and hoax accusations for more sober and realistic messages. So there’s hope. And there’s still time (though not a lot of it) to, in the words of Paul McCartney, “take a sad song and make it better.”
This is no hoax. And all of us have roles in addressing it.
Maybe there’s even an unintended positive in our current state of isolation by necessity.
Maybe being forced apart will help us better appreciate the moment when we’re able to come together again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.