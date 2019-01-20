I never knew Marcus Deon Smith.
But I saw him nearly every day in downtown Greensboro.
He usually would be standing, quietly and alone, either at the corner of East Market and Church streets or in front of the Greensboro Public Library.
He was always silent and steely-eyed when I would see him, and he methodically lugged along an array of neatly stacked luggage, like a perpetual tourist.
When he would change spots, he would patiently move each bag, one by one, from Point A to Point B.
I never saw him bother anyone. Never saw him approach a stranger.
In fact, I never heard his voice — until months after he had died.
It was on video footage released in December by Greensboro police.
On the footage, compiled from various cameras at various angles, Smith, 38, is frantic and afraid, imploring police to save him from himself as he meanders into and out of downtown traffic on Sept. 8.
“Please, sir, help me,” he says. “I’m going to kill myself.”
One driver who passes slows down, and says, “That man needs help.”
“We’re trying,” an officer replies.
You know the rest of the story. After repeatedly trying to calm him, officers finally get Smith to sit in the backseat of a police cruiser. But for some reason Smith becomes agitated and at first hurls himself against the closed car door. Then he starts to kick it. Officers open the door and he spills out and appeared anxious and panicked. They decide to restrain him with a device called a RIPP Hobble, binding his arms and legs. He scuffles with them. He stops breathing. EMTs rush him to a hospital.
Barely more than a half-hour later, he is dead.
Having viewed that footage over and over, I am haunted. And I keep coming to the same conclusions.
Police behaved compassionately. As I see it, they took pains to reassure Smith. “We’re not trying to hurt you, ” they say. “Look, I’m here to protect you.” “I gotcha. I’ll make sure nobody hurts you.” And “Relax, relax. We’re trying to help you.”
I see no racism. Smith was black. The officers on the scene were white. To me they treated him with caution and respect.
I see no use of excessive force. The officers tried to de-escalate the situation. They took care not to press the issue by giving Smith time and space to calm himself. For a while, it worked.
But now a man is still dead.
Where questions arise is the RIPP Hobble — was it used correctly and should it have been used at all? The state Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Smith’s death a homicide and cites “sudden cardiopulmonary arrest due to prone restraint; n-ethylpentalone, cocaine, and alcohol use; and hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” So, there were several factors involved, but the RIPP Hobble heads the list. The Greensboro Police Department has since changed its policy on the device, which was used to hog-tie Smith.
This case involves a confluence of several community problems: poverty, homelessness, drug abuse and the pitiable state of mental health treatment in North Carolina. If you work downtown or visit often, you’ll see ample evidence of all four.
The District Attorney’s Office has cleared the officers of wrongdoing. But that doesn’t mean we should simply move on. Nor does it mean that we should line up on opposite sides of the street and call each other names.
This was a community tragedy. Why are we fighting instead of coming together on this case? I’m chagrined to hear some people call the officers “killers” or to immediately label them as racist (someone has even characterized the incident as “a lynching”). I’m just as chagrined to hear strangers blame Smith’s family for his homelessness and mental illness (that’s mean-spirited and unfair).
Try to imagine for a moment that Marcus Smith was your son or brother. Would you be satisfied with the outcome of this case? Wouldn’t you be demanding more answers?
The issue, it seems, is not malicious officers.
It is the use of the RIPP Hobble as a tool for law enforcement. It is our shameful response as a community to mental illness. It is drug abuse and homelessnesss and poverty.
And it is our inability to find common ground for a greater common good.
In some way we’re all accountable for the death of Marcus Smith.
Did this man have to die? Does anyone else have to?