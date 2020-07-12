I’ll once again be teaching my college newswriting course in person this fall.
And I am both overjoyed and frightened at the prospect.
Instructors and students will be required to wear masks and students will be supplied sanitizer to clean their work areas in classrooms.
My JOMC 220 at N.C. A&T now will meet in person only one day a week as opposed to two. The rest of the instruction will occur online.
Part of me is relieved to hear this because I love being in the classroom. I miss the vibe young people bring to class, even at 8 a.m. I like watching them interact with one another ... the laughter, the debates, the budding friendships.
I like being able to tell by facial expressions and body language when a lesson is clicking with a student. Or when it isn’t.
I enjoy strolling along the aisle during lectures and playing editor over their shoulders when they’re working on in-class assignments.
To be sure, when the COVID-19 pandemic pushed classes online last spring, I was forced to learn skills I should have already had. And I’ll continue to use those skills to complement what we do in person.
But I’m old school. I prefer seeing students’ faces up close and personal, not Brady Bunch-style on a digital grid.
And I firmly believe (and experts confirm) that distance learning is a pale imitation of classroom instruction, fraught with distractions and complications.
At the same time, I’m unnerved by a thousand and one unknowns.
How will residence halls, bathrooms and other common areas be modified to prevent the spread of COVID-19?
And how can these young people reasonably be expected not to behave like young people?
You can cancel homecoming and officially sanctioned in-person homecoming activities — as A&T and other area schools rightly have done. But you can’t police the unofficial ones. Similarly, you can hope that students — who tend to be very social creatures at this stage of their lives — will resist those instincts.
But did you see those spring break videos from Florida beaches as COVID-19 was raging through the country?
To be fair, even in my college days, we were hardly paragons of judgment. (When I was a UNC-Chapel Hill freshman, more than 1,000 of my schoolmates sprinted naked through the center of campus to set a short-lived national streaking record. Others lit fires and tossed furniture over balconies when the Tar Heels won. Or lost.)
As for us older folks, some of us have hardly set the best example, embracing quack cures and packing racetracks and eschewing face masks as acts of “freedom”and “patriotism.”
The UNC system’s campuses certainly are doing what they can. At A&T they’re enrolling in-person classes at one-third capacity. Forgoing fall break. Limiting campus gatherings to 10 people inside and 25 people outside (except for classes, dining and football games). Starting the semester early and ending it early, so when students leave for Thanksgiving they won’t come back. They’ll take final exams remotely — and thus won’t return to campus, possibly infected.
But what’s to stop students from going home for a weekend? And what about students who live off-campus? Or who commute? Or who work off-campus? What about visitors to campus?
Realistically, there is no fool-proof way to seal any campus from the threat of infection.
In a guide on the A&T website, we’re told: “Students and faculty experiencing symptoms consistent with coronavirus infection are strongly encouraged to avoid classroom settings and seek care from either the campus Student Health Center or their independent health care provider.”
Then again, they may not even know they’re infected.
This is the COVID-19 conundrum: Damned if you do ...
But can we afford not to try?
Students learn more effectively in the classroom. Colleges and universities need students on campus to survive financially.
So I’ll do what I can to create at least a reasonable facsimile of normality for my students, whose college experiences already have been spindled and mutilated beyond recognition.
I’ll take every reasonable precaution I can. I’ll hope for the best. And I’ll be happy to be back in front of an actual class in the fall. Even as I attempt to mask my unease.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.