Being a despotic dictator apparently is the in thing right now ... everybody’s seems to be doing it.
Putin and Duterte and Xi and MBS and Little Kim are preening and oppressing with such gangsta-rap bravado that I’m surprised one of them hasn’t filmed a video yet. (Of course, Putin does keep shedding his shirt and flexing his pecs, like L.L. Cool J. in his prime. All he’s missing is a hook and a beat.)
Other men want to be them. President Trump wants to be with them. Just last week he was gushing over “the beautiful letter” he received from North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.
“He gets it. He totally gets it,” Trump said, dreamily, about Kim, who had his half-brother assassinated in a Malaysian airport and sent an American prisoner, Otto Warmbier, home in a coma, shortly after which he died.
Kim, who is absolute ruler over everything that walks and breathes in his country, explained to Trump that he had no clue what had happened to the young American student while he was imprisoned in North Korea.
“Duh, I dunno,” Kim said in Korean, more or less. And that was that.
Trump said he believed Kim. Just as he believed Putin over U.S. intelligence when Putin denied interfering in the 2016 election.
And just as he believed Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud when the Saudi leader denied knowledge of the gruesome murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
After all, they would never lie to Trump ... him being a very stable genius and all. And their soulmate.
Trump even whimsically mused that he wishes we bowed to him as North Koreans do for Kim.
“He’s the head of a country, and I mean he’s the strong head. Don’t let anyone think anything different. He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.”
Trump later explained that he was only joking. As Charlie Brown once said, “Don’t you know sarcasm when you hear it?”
But imagine your word being law. Maybe Trump’s on to something. Which got me to thinking the other day: What if I were your Supreme Ruler?
To be honest, the idea of so much power overwhelms me. (You saw what happened to Daenerys Targaryen.)
But one hour as a totalitarian dictator? I might be up for that. So here’s only some of what I would decree:
No shirts will be worn untucked under sweaters.
Man buns would be punishable by fines. Repeat offenders will be sentenced to buzz cuts.
All “Real Housewives” are outlawed, no matter where they’re from.
The words “climate” and “change” will be unredacted in D.C. and no longer treated as cuss words by Republicans.
Congress will have its pay withheld until it agrees to bipartisan plans to confront climate change and to reform immigration policy.
Major league baseball games will last seven innings and the NBA regular season will be cut to 41 games.
Smoking is banned at all eating establishments, inside and out.
Cellphones are banned in restaurants and theaters.
The cable guy must give you an appointment window of one hour or less.
Merrick Garland will fill the next opening on the Supreme Court; better yet, let’s just give him Neil Gorsuch’s seat.
All corporate tax incentives are hereby declared illegal.
Restrictions on gay soldiers are immediately reversed.
All gun purchases are subject to universal background checks.
Bottled water is banned. (What’s up with buying water anyway?)
That frothing maker-upper of bogus news, Alex Jones, must apologize, in person, one by one, to everyone he hurt or put in danger, starting with the Sandy Hook Elementary School parents, who are still being harassed by internet trolls who insist that they faked their children’s deaths.
Police video footage is a public record, with only a few exceptions.
Legacy admissions for otherwise unqualified college students are outlawed.
Effectively immediately, loose-leaf collection in Greensboro, N.C., is discontinued (you know I had to include that one.)
Finally, no military parade for me, thanks, but how about building a life-sized replica of the USS John McCain and parking it in front of the White House as a national memorial.
Of course, there’s a lot more dazzling greatness where this came from.
But even we very stable geniuses need our rest.