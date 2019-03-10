The immovable object in the White House — who probably could shoot someone “in the middle of Fifth Avenue” and get away it — didn’t arrive there overnight.
We should have seen this coming, when, more than a decade ago, Donald Trump Version 1.0, namely Sarah Palin, charmed us with her aw-shucks persona, a passion for guns and hunting, less than two years as governor of Alaska ... and not much else.
The late John McCain rued the day he chose Palin as his vice-presidential running mate in a desperate attempt to win the presidency. McCain wrote in his 2018 autobiography, “The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights and Other Appreciations,” that he had considered Joe Lieberman his top choice for a running mate.
His advisers warned against it, McCain wrote. “But my gut told me to ignore it and I wish I had.”
So he went with Palin, and you could see why. She was magnetic. In fact, to many of her supporters, the GOP ticket in 2008 was Palin ... and The Other Guy. She was — like you-know-who — an outsider. And in so many ways Trump’s precursor.
Like Trump, she had a distinctive look and appeal. Like Trump, she a had reputation for only a casual acquaintance with facts. And, like Trump, she had a visceral effect on cheering crowds.
Consider a Palin rally in Elon in October 2008 — where we also saw early signs of overt hostility toward media on the campaign trail. It involved one of our own. Joe Killian, now a reporter for N.C. Policy Watch, covered that rally for the News & Record — and came away from it with a limp.
As Killian tried to interview a pro-Obama protester at the rally, “a large, bearded man in full McCain-Palin campaign regalia got in his face to yell at him,” Killian blogged in 2008. “The man began to say something about how, of course, I was interviewing the Obama people when suddenly, from behind us, the sound of a pro-Obama rap song came blaring out of the windows of a dorm building. We all turned our heads to see Obama signs in the windows.
“This was met with curses, screams and chants of “U.S.A” by McCain-Palin folks who crowded under the windows trying to drown it out and yell at the person playing the stereo. It was a moment of levity in an otherwise very tense situation and so I let out a gentle chuckle and shook my head.
“ ‘Oh, you think that’s funny?!’ the large, bearded man said. His face was turning red. ‘Yeah, that’s real funny … ,’ he said. “And then he kicked the back of (my) leg, buckling my right knee and sending me sprawling onto the ground.”
Eight years later, Killian (lucky duck) got to cover a Trump rally in Concord. As during the Palin rally, there were protesters, many of whom were expelled to cheers from the crowd and taunts from Trump. (Killian also duly reported that a number of the protesters were crude and offensive in their own right; Trump seems to bring out the worst in all of us.) And Joe lived to tell, emerging without a scratch.
A June 2016 Trump rally in the Greensboro Coliseum hadn’t been so tame. A writer named Jared Yates Sexton had begun to tweet live from the floor about what he was seeing and hearing. “Somebody nearby, in the middle of the program, told me, ‘You don’t look right,’ ” Sexton recalled in his book, “The People are Going to Rise Like the Waters Upon Your Shore.”
“... Later, when Trump set his sights on President Obama, I heard several people call him ‘nigger’; another person nearby went with sand nigger and somebody high-fived him. And when Trump bragged about rescinding The Washington Post’s media credentials, a smattering of men chanted, ‘Kill them all! Kill them all!’ ”
And that was before we were “the enemy of the people.”
As for hostility toward journalists today, it’s practically a campaign plank for Trump. By comparison, Palin seems quaint today, almost harmless.
So, here we are, with Trump lately sounding less and less like Gordon Gekko and more like Michael Corleone.
During a surreal moment in January 2016, Palin shared a stage with Trump in Ames, Iowa. In classic Donald-speak, Trump described her as “a friend and a high-quality person.” It was as if Bruce Banner and the Hulk were standing side-by-side.
“Doggone right we’re angry,” Palin said.
And you wouldn’t want to see the Hulk when he’s angry.