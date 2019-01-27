No sooner were you elected, some Greensboro City Council members used to complain, than you were running to be re-elected.
Not anymore. Effective following the last council election in 2017, council terms have been stretched to four years instead of two. So there will be no city elections this fall, as there would have been in the past.
The longer terms allow more time for leading and representing and demand less time for campaigning and fundraising. Longer terms also provide the chance for initiatives to gestate; voters get the chance to see ideas play out. Council members, theoretically, have a larger body of work on which to run — and on which to be judged.
They can thank Trudy Wade, of all people. When the meddlesome Wade, then a state senator, was trying to impose changes on the council from Raleigh, most of the things she wanted to do (shift exclusively to district representation, sap the mayor’s voting powers, etc.) were almost universally resisted.
Wade’s power play was rebuffed by the courts. But the council did like one of her ideas. It did have a hankering for longer terms.
So the idea was placed on the ballot in 2015 and more than 58 percent of voters approved it. (There is some cruel irony in this; even as Wade was crashing and burning in her failed 2018 re-election campaign, the council was blissfully cruising toward only the halfway point of its tenure.)
But that doesn’t mean all is necessarily quiet elsewhere. Some interesting early story lines have begun to precolate:
Who will succeed Nancy Vaughan, who has said she won’t seek another term, as mayor? Will it be the lone male on the council, District 3 representative Justin Outling?
If the council were gearing up for a campaign in 2017, some of the issues it would have to confront would include:
- The death of a homeless man, Marcus Deon Smith, after being taken into police custody on Sept. 8.
- The uproar following a contentious rezoning for apartments on Horse Pen Creek Road that renewed allegations that the council is too beholden to developers.
- The numbing tragedy that befell five immigrant children who died in a fire in an unlivable apartment complex whose recalcitrant owners keep thumbing their noses at city housing regulators.
- The loss of a $1.6 billion, 4,000-employee Toyota-Mazda plant to Huntsville, Ala.
- The drug use at a Greensboro Coliseum New Year’s Eve concert that resulted in an unsettling number of overdose cases.
- The ever-present need for jobs and that elusive Big Win.
There, of course, some successes as well:
- The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is not merely an idea anymore; it’s a massive structure that is casting its shadow over North Elm Street.
- A new Publix distribution center has taken at least a little of the edge off of the loss of a Toyota-Mazda plant.
- Greensboro gets consistently high ratings as an open-minded place, especially when it comes to the LGBTQ community. (In a 2018 Human Rights Campaign ranking of 500 U.S. cities, Greensboro received the highest rating in North Carolina — ahead of Chapel Hill, Durham and Raleigh; the city ought to be marketing that more actively to potential employers).
- And even in losing Toyota-Mazda, the Triad was a serious player; the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite appears to have some juice.
In one sense, its arguable that the City Council might be less responsive on some issues, because it has more time to live down bad outcomes. If it were an election year, I can’t imagine it would have handled the Smith case so clumsily, with mixed messages, contradictory information and a general disinterest in, if not fear of, getting involved. That’s disappointing.
The council likely will view such issues with a much greater sense of urgency next year. And the next.
But it sure does seem like a long, long time until 2021. By then, for instance, the city’s new Criminal Justice Advisory Committee will have had the opportunity to prove its mettle. The performing arts center will be open. The ACC Men’s Tournament will have returned. Downtown finally may have that new Westin hotel.
And we would have re-elected Donald Trump. Or not.