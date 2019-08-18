For about as long as I’ve worked here (three decades and counting), we’ve heard complaints about photos and stories in the newspaper.
Specifically, about who is in them. And more specifically, that too many of those people are not white.
Almost every spring someone writes or calls to complain about all of the photos of brown and black students from the graduations of a school system whose majority is black and brown students. More recently came this email:
“Why do you people continuously allot more space to ALL the minority groups, all the religions, any group OTHER than established, traditional, anything that defines ‘American culture’? And please, don’t pretend that the late comers ...eg... Muslims, Hispanics, transgenders, homosexuals, Buddhists, etc.,etc. are part of our American ‘culture.’ They are Not! Why are you constantly appealing to any and everything that isn’t ‘whiteness’? ... Plus, you might consider publishing articles that the MAJORITY of your customers, your subscribers would be interested in.”
The front page in question was in the Monday, Aug. 12, edition. One of the stories, a first-person column about a mission trip by local churches, was authored by a white college student. But the two churches involved were racially diverse and ... egads! They were helping Guatemalans.
As I mentioned, such complaints are not new. Back in the 1990s, one of our news editors had heard so much discord about too many photos of black people in the newspaper that he began a running count of them, to confirm what we already knew: that most of the photos and stories in the paper were not about African Americans.
And often such complaints would be directed to me, though I rarely have anything to do with the news pages. I’m in a different department. I’m the opinion guy.
But the photo with my column is of (oops!) a black guy. Maybe I’m pulling strings?
Of course, inherent in the reader’s emails was an assumption that white readers have no interest in reading about their friends and neighbors of color. And that “Muslims, Hispanics, transgenders, homosexuals, Buddhists, etc., etc.” are not part of our American ‘culture.’ ”
So I pointed out to the reader that these “late-comers” actually were not so tardy after all. For instance, historians believe Muslims arrived on these shores in the 14th century. Latinos arrived in 1565. Well, that flipped his switch.
“Of course there were all kinds of different folks here way back when,” he replied. “But what kind of people FOUNDED America, met in Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, fought the Revolutionary War battles, led the American rebels to defeat the mightiest empire on earth at that time? Who wrote The Declaration of Independence, who wrote the greatest document of governance ever (the Constitution)....NOT Muslims, not Hispanics, not transgenders, not homosexuals, not anyone except Western European, white, Christian, intelligent, prosperous MEN!”
In other words, not African Americans, who fought in all of its wars — dating back to Bunker Hill and Lexington. Not the Muslims and Latinos and Native Americans who also have served and died for his country to this very day. Not the slaves who helped build its economy. Not the black female mathematicians who played key roles in the U.S. space program. And certainly not the black woman, Tiera Guinn Fletcher, who today is designing the NASA rocket that will take humans to Mars.
Sigh. Time was when white readers were chastising me for bringing up race and quoting to me Dr. King’s words about the content of our character, not the color of our skin.
Later last week, another email arrived, from the same reader. In response to yet another article about a person of color: John Newsom’s front-page feature on Aug. 15 about a black hero of the Spanish-American War and World War I for whom N.C. A&T’s ROTC building is named — he wrote: “Interesting and certainly front-page noteworthy article about Capt. Robert Campbell this morning. It’s always been so interesting and puzzling to me how, and frankly why, any black person of that era would be so committed to ‘the American way,’ so patriotic (not just militarily), considering their ‘second-class citizen’ treatment in every aspect of their lives at that time. He couldn’t drink from the same water fountain as whites. He was relegated to the back entrance and upper balcony of the Carolina theater ... . Yet he risked his life on numerous occasions in France during World War I defending America (and France and other countries) against the very degradation he was forced to endure back in America.”
I have no illusions that this reader is suddenly a changed man. And I marvel that, even when prodded, he failed to connect his earlier emails to the latest one. But maybe in some ways he personifies the American dilemma. Same reader. Same week. Same beautiful, ugly, contradictory country trying to come to terms with itself.