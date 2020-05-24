Let’s be honest.
Spider-Man doesn’t have it so good after all.
Covering one’s mouth and nose with a wide swatch of fabric is not particularly comfortable.
My nose itches. My lips and cheeks sweat.
Pinched by elastic straps, my ears tend to point outward, like Alfred E. Neuman’s.
And as spring turns to summer, my colorful menagerie of face coverings — from Darth Vader black to surgeon blue to a fashionable tan plaid — will feel even less inviting.
But I will wear them anyway.
Full disclosure: During my daily walks in downtown Greensboro, I’ll sometimes forgo the mask because there’s rarely anyone else around. By default, social distancing is almost a constant natural state there these days, even on weekends.
But in stores and other public places, I don’t leave home without it.
To some people, I’m being a pansy — a jittery liberal Chicken Little who eats quiche and listens to NPR and is deathly afraid of something I can’t even see.
Real men don’t wear no stinking masks.
But the point of wearing a mask is to protect others more than yourself.
You can easily spread COVID-19 through droplets from your mouth or nose. Even if you may feel perfectly healthy, you still may be carrying the virus. And so you may pass the infection on to a friend or relative or a perfect stranger.
You would think everyone would know that by now.
That’s why doctors and nurses wear masks during surgery ... so they won’t infect patients.
And that’s why — speaking of patience — I have little to none for the reckless yahoos who refuse to wear masks in public places out of some twisted conception of courage and patriotism.
It’s also why I fear that too many people will be emboldened by Phase Two of North Carolina’s reopening of businesses that they will behave stupidly.
But as people with guns — and often, no masks — recently were yelling about their freedom in the faces of cops in Raleigh, it occurred to me: the debate over social distancing and masks seemed oddly familiar.
We’ve had it before over cigarettes.
It wasn’t that long ago that smokers were invoking their rights and freedoms to light up on airplanes and in restaurants.
But medical science and public opinion finally turned the tide.
And we finally got it: When someone smoked near others, he was forcing us to smoke with him.
You might smell him first. Or see the wisps of smoke as they drifted inexorably toward you — and your $30 entree.
Secondhand smoke ... unpleasant and filled with more than 7,000 chemicals, including nicotine, formaldehyde, carbon monoxide, benzene and cyanide, about 70 of which can cause cancer and heart disease.
Even in someone who hadn’t smoked a day in his life.
Tobacco smoke also can cause asthma attacks and ear infections among children and for expectant mothers to bear low-birthweight babies.
Please understand, I’m not suggesting an equivalence between these two health issues.
COVID-19 is much more deadly and insidious and potentially crippling to businesses and livelihoods.
Still, we in the heart of Tobacco Road well remember similar arguments that we should let cigarettes be — and give smokers free range — because of tobacco’s impact on local economies.
Not that many years later, it’s unthinkable, and unacceptable, that someone would smoke in a restaurant in North Carolina (some still do allow the practice on patios, and I generally choose not to patronize them).
You can’t see the coronavirus, but it’s there. And wishing won’t make it go away. Nor will shooting it with an assault-style rifle.
That’s why it was disappointing to go to a local Walmart, where a sign clearly required that shoppers wear masks and to see so many people casually ignoring it. Pandemic? What pandemic?
Or to hear that some idiots in the state were throwing coronavirus infection parties.
Or to read another smug calculation that the more than 80,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 are only a small percentage of the population.
So, the next time you see someone in a mask, thank that person for being considerate of others.
Better yet, join the party — and get a mask of your own.
