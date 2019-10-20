In the interest of fairness and balance, this week I cede this space exclusively to the voices of conservatives:
“I’m not going to try to get into the mind of Donald Trump because I don’t think there’s a whole lot of space there. I think he’s a kook. I think he’s crazy. I think he’s unfit for office.”
— Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in November 2016
“I’m concerned by the media’s attempt to label Trump as a kook or not fit to be president.”
— Sen. Graham in February 2017
“You don’t even have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job in this constitutional republic if this body determines that your conduct as a public official is clearly out of bounds in your role. Impeachment is not about punishment. Impeachment is about cleansing the office. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office.”
— Then-Congressman Lindsey Graham in 1999, on the impeachment of Bill Clinton
“They’re about to destroy the nation for no good reason.”
— Sen. Graham in October 2019, on the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president
“(Trump) wantonly celebrates strongmen and takes every opportunity to humiliate and demean the vulnerable. He shows no curiosity or capacity to learn. He is, in short, the very embodiment of what the Bible calls a fool.”
— Editor Andy Crouch in an editorial that endorsed neither Trump nor Hillary Clinton in Christianity Today, an evangelical publication founded by the Rev. Billy Graham in 1956
“If (Bill Clinton) will lie to or mislead his wife and daughter, those with whom he is most intimate, what will prevent him from doing the same to the American public?”
— Billy Graham’s son, the Rev. Franklin Graham, in a 1998 Wall Street Journal op-ed
“I think this thing with Stormy Daniels and so forth is nobody’s business. …”
— Franklin Graham in 2018, on Donald Trump’s dalliance with a porn star, whom he paid hush money and then lied about it.
“We are facing a profound moral crisis.”
— Christian right activist James Dobson on the extramarital affairs of Bill Clinton in the 1990s
“Donald Trump is not a perfect man, but he is pro-life. To my knowledge, Donald Trump has never abused women physically or had oral sex in the Oval Office with a vulnerable intern.”
— Dobson on his support for Donald Trump in 2016
“Whatever lie he’s telling, at that minute he believes it ... the man is utterly amoral. Donald is a bully ... bullies don’t come from strength, they come from weakness.”
—Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Trump in May 2016
“I think Donald Trump has broken the Democratic Party. They are defined now just by hating him. ... They used to be a party focused on jobs. They’re not anymore.”
— Cruz in September 2019, noting the strong economy under Trump
“If we have full employment and greater economic growth — if we have cities of gold and alabaster — but our children have not learned to walk in goodness, justice and mercy, then the American experiment, no matter how gilded, will have failed. A strong economy is a good thing. But it is far from everything.”
— Ronald Reagan’s secretary of education, William Bennett, in his 1998 book “The Death of Outrage”
“Is this president — is any president — above the law? Despite the best efforts of Bill Clinton and his people, the salaciousness surrounding the scandal ultimately cannot obscure the more profound underlying issue: violations of law and efforts to undermine constitutional government.”
— Bennett in the introduction to “The Death of Outrage”
“(Donald Trump) does not need to speak to the ‘Never Trumpers,’ some of my friends — or maybe former friends — who suffer from a terrible case of moral superiority and put their own vanity and taste above the interest of the country.”
— Bennett on Fox News in 2016
