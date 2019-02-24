Recent ruminations by some Greensboro City Council members about needing to re-invent their already re-invented format for public comments are dubious and unconvincing.
Having set aside one meeting a month for speakers from the floor since 2018, the council is having second thoughts about the process … because it does not like what it is hearing.
Specifically, the council is concerned that one squeaky wheel is getting too much of the grease at these meetings.
Citizens who contend that the council and the Greensboro Police Department poorly handled the death of Marcus Deon Smith, a homeless man who died while in police custody on Sept. 8, have been regular fixtures at council meetings.
Some of them have called repeatedly for the firing of police Chief Wayne Scott.
Some exceed the time limit on their comments.
Some yell out of turn from the gallery.
They are loud and, at times, abusive and even obnoxious in their comments to council members.
So, what else is new?
Council comment periods have been this way, off and on, depending on the issues involved … well, forever. They have always involved periods of calm interrupted by tempests of passion. It’s their nature.
Consider a former Greensboro police captain, who, during public comments in 2013, called the city manager at that time a “corrupt, stupid liar” and whose references to oral sex prompted an on-screen “Viewer Discretion is Advised!” warning at the beginning of council meeting broadcasts. Even worse, he savaged then-Mayor Robbie Perkins over issues that should have been off-limits — his recent divorce at that time and his child-support payments … mentioning Perkins’ daughter by her name.
Then there’s Ben Holder, a smart but prickly gadfly who declared, “We’re going to war, baby, we’re going to war!” as security officers escorted him from a meeting after a testy exchange with Perkins in 2012.
To his credit, Holder later apologized for going too far.
“I absolutely understand and treasure the speakers from the floor portion of the council meetings,” he posted on his blog. “... Last night, I trampled on something that is precious and showed disrespect to the tradition of debate and discourse.”
But some commenters aren’t so contrite. So, the council is mulling more possible format changes. Again.
It could go back to a few years ago, when the mayor at the time, Bill Knight, moved the speakers to the very end of council meetings, daring them to wait until sometimes after midnight to have their say. It shouldn’t.
The fact is, being closest to the people among all elected officials means having take the good with the bad during public comment sessions. And that’s not easy, but it comes with the turf.
By contrast, too many of our members of Congress fear in-person town halls, taking cover behind orchestrated “telephone town halls” that are scripted and antiseptic. Wimps.
So, yes, council comments are often gritty, but there’s lots of substance, too. People do get heard. Things do get done.
And, frankly, none of the behavior the council is grousing about now is much worse than any contentious zoning hearing (Hobbs-Friendly anyone?).
If the council is smart, it will tweak rather overhaul, and manage rather restrain. Strictly enforce the time limit and the rule against yelling from the audience. Resist tit-for-tat debates with speakers. Consider smaller district gatherings between individual council members and their constituents, a format that seems to have worked well for Councilman Justin Outling (but in addition to, not in place of, the monthly town halls).
But council members first need to develop a stronger stomach for public comments.
With a nod to Sam-I-am, and all due apologies to Dr. Seuss:
“An Ode to Public Commenters”
They do not like them
When they chant.
They do not like them
When they rant.
They do not like them
When they’re long.
They do not like
Their protest songs.
They do not like them
Here or there.
They do not like them
Anywhere.
Not in a box.
Not with a fox.
Not in a house.
Not with a mouse.
They would not hear them here or there.
They would not hear them anywhere.
... But they should.