In a random quirk of the calendar, a Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist just happened to speak in Greensboro only weeks after a consultant to Guilford County Schools was told her services were no longer required.
What does either have to do with other?
Maybe nothing. Then again ...
During the first week of January, sociologist Kimya Dennis was here to train Guilford County principals and assistant principals on gender discrimination.
On Jan. 31, New York Times contributing writer David Zucchino was in town to discuss his new book, “Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy.”
As Zucchino, a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, conceded to a big crowd at Scuppernong Books that night, he is hardly the first to tell the shameful history of the savage armed siege in Wilmington that killed dozens, burned businesses and forcibly removed an elected government.
Many of us in Greensboro recently became acquainted with the story as this community was rethinking the numerous landmarks here that bore the name of one of the bloody coup’s instigators. A famous Greensboro native, Rhiannon Giddens, also has paid homage to the Wilmington victims in a musical tribute she performed in November.
But Zucchino brings the reporting muscle and writing flair of a veteran journalist to the story.
His compelling, painstakingly researched narrative breathes new life into tragedy — and makes it all the more heartbreaking.
Judging from the long line for book signings after his talk, I’m not the only reader who thinks so.
As for Dennis, she wrote some colorful prose of her own — and it, too, appeared to deal with history.
But the results for her were not so positive.
On Jan. 8, which happened to be the same week she trained school leaders in Guilford County, Dennis tweeted: “This week I have nine (9) trainings-presentations for school assistant principals and principals. My trainings include a request that most books in the schools be burned. Stop using white history, white mathematics, and white science as the foundation.”
State Rep. Jon Hardister alerted Superintendent Sharon Contreras.
Wanda Legrand, the school system’s chief student support officer, and Tony Watlington, its chief of schools, told the News & Record’s Jessie Pounds that they had become aware of the tweet about the same time.
Legrand said the tweet, and others in Dennis’ feed, “don’t align with our vision.”
And the rest is, well, history.
Dennis, who had trained school staff here before and consistently gets high ratings, also agreed not to charge Guilford County Schools for the January workshops.
But here’s the thing: Despite her questionable choice of words, Dennis may have had a point. The very same point, it seems to me, as David Zucchino.
The reason we’ve heard so little about the event now called “The Wilmington Massacre” is because it was rarely included in history textbooks (or any other books, for that matter).
And in the few instances in which it was included, it was grossly misrepresented.
For instance, a 1940 North Carolina public school textbook describes the coup — fomented by prominent Democrats, including Governor-to-be Charles B. Aycock and the editor of Raleigh’s News & Observer, Josephus Daniels — as a necessary corrective for ill-behaving black people.
“The mass of negroes became poor citizens,” the text explains. “To keep their vote, the Carpetbaggers and Scalawags allowed them to do very much as they pleased. The worst crimes were not punished. The white people of the South were no longer safe.”
Every syllable in those sentences is fiction.
In reality, white Republicans and black civic and business leaders had joined forces to rebuild Wilmington from the ashes of war into a vibrant and prosperous port city — the largest in the state — where there were black and white police officers, City Council members and magistrates.
The Democrats sowed unrest and hostility to rip asunder that racial progress, and to reassert white supremacy. They planted fear and resistance among whites with racist cartoons in the News & Observer and by promoting the image of black men as beasts and rapists.
Not to be confused by such facts, the textbook added:
“To put an end to these terrible conditions, white people all over the South joined together in sort of a club which they called the Ku Klux Klan. Members of the Ku Klux Klan, dressed as ghosts, scared lawless men into acting decently.”
(“Sort of a club”? You’d have thought they were talking about Rotary or Kiwanis.)
A 1949 public school textbook blamed black citizens for the coup, which, in reality, had been carefully planned by white Democrats, from the stockpiling of weapons to the enlisting of both state and federal militias to help do their dirty work.
“A number of blacks were jailed for ‘starting a riot and a new white administration took over Wilmington’s government.”
“The false narrative was kept alive for 100 years,” Zucchino said during his talk.
No one seemed to question it, he said, until a black scholar at N.C. Central University named Helen Edmonds revealed what really happened in a thoroughly researched thesis in 1951.
Zucchino writes:
“Edmonds’ thesis incensed the white guardians of Wilmington’s 1898 legacy. Louis T. Moore, chairman of the New Hanover Historical Commission, wrote an aggrieved letter to the president of the University of North Carolina, which had published Edmonds’s account.
“ ‘The assumption is that this Dr. Edmonds is a Negress,’ Moore informed the university. He described her account as inflammatory, not in accord with real facts, distorted and sensational.”
Years later, a commission created by the N.C. General Assembly published a 480-page report in 2006 that confirmed what Edmonds had found.
As for what any of this has to do with what Kimya Dennis posted on Twitter on Jan. 8 about burning books not “using white history, white mathematics, and white science as the foundation”?
The Wilmington Massacre was redacted almost entirely from history.
Certainly, Dennis chose her words poorly (what is it about Twitter?). No one in academia should condone burning books.
She’s not commenting any further on the matter, but what she did say in an email to Triad City Beat was instructive: “Justice in knowledge and justice in learning require various demographics and various cultures represented in creation and expression.”
And she’s right.
I’m not suggesting that anyone “rewrite” history. But it ought to be complete. And factual. And the story needs to be set straight when it is proven to be wrong. The revelations about Wilmington are a case in point.
They’re also why there is no longer an Aycock Street, an Aycock neighborhood, an Aycock Middle School or an Aycock Auditorium in Greensboro.
We know more now. And thus we know better.
