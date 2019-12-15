Richard Burr has said this will be his last term in the U.S. Senate.
For the obviously overworked joints in Burr’s 64-year-old legs, that probably comes as a relief. In recent years, North Carolina’s senior senator has spent much of his time alternately standing on principle and bending a knee to Donald Trump.
Few elected officials have wobbled so wildly back and forth between admirable displays of political courage and stunning feats of naked cowardice.
Most recently, Burr, a Republican, lent credence to the widely debunked conspiracy fiction that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.
“There’s no difference in the way Russia put their feet, early on, on the scale — being for one candidate and everybody called it meddling — and how the Ukrainian officials did it,” Burr said on Dec. 3, though, as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, he surely knows better.
In fact, Burr’s own committee has disputed the Ukrainian myth, which is as rooted in reality as leprechauns and the tooth fairy.
“I’ve sat through 25 hearings, briefings, meetings — probably more — on the question of what happened in 2016,” a fellow member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, told CNN. “In none of these meetings was there ever a hint, a breath, a suggestion, a word that somehow Ukraine was involved in the 2016 election in the interference or the influence campaign. It was Russia and it was Russia in a systematic, widespread way.”
Making Burr’s yo-yo rhetoric even more curious is the fact that he has nothing to lose politically. So, heading my list of things I got wrong in 2019 is Sen. Burr.
Based on flourishes of good sense and bipartisanship from him in the past, I had expected more. And, boy, was I mistaken.
Also on this year’s list:
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis: Unlike Burr, at least the state’s junior senator, also a Republican, has a legitimate reason to run scared. After daring to defy Trump on border wall funding, Tillis began to hear grumbling that he was a traitor to the cause. Faster than you can say, “I’m shakin’ it, boss,” Tillis got his mind right. Now Tillis is so passionately in love with all things Trump that Melania may be starting to worry. I didn’t think such groveling would work, but here Tillis is, with Trump’s endorsement and no serious primary opponent in the GOP primary.
UNC Board of Governors. Where to start? The atrocious handling of the “Silent Sam” controversy? The resignations under pressure by UNC President Margaret Spellings and UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt? The misadventures of renegade board member Tom Fetzer, who apparently is trying to exploit his position to finagle a job as a UNC chancellor? I hadn’t had high hopes for this bunch to begin with, but, as it turns out, I didn’t set the bar low enough.
N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister. The Guilford County Republican has shown occasional flashes of statesmanship, but when push comes to shove, he turns to Jell-O — as when he went along with the underhanded ploy last summer to sneak a budget-override vote when most House Democrats were absent.
Community policing in Greensboro. The concept seemed so promising and the rhetoric sounded so uplifting. But where are the results?
Fading blackface. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, surely was toast after his feckless responses to having worn blackface as a student. But he simply employed a strategy that more and more politicians are finding handy in this era of a fast and furious — and ever-changing — new cycle: Wait it out. Trump will do something and we’ll forget..
BJ Barnes. Who knew the former longtime Guilford sheriff would be such a bitter loser when he was unseated by Democrat Danny Rogers? May Barnes find more grace and magnanimity as the newly elected mayor of Summerfield. Which I also didn’t see coming. But it beats sitting at home and criticizing Rogers’ every move.
N.C. congressional district maps. I had predicted for sure that a panel of judges wouldn’t accept revised maps that still unfairly skewed Republican — meaning they were “improved” from absolute worst to merely not awful.
So there you have it. These are hardly all of my miscalculations, but this all of my space.
Before I go, however, one parting prognostication that I’m positively certain won’t be on next year’s list of misses: Trump is going to be reelected. And it won’t be close.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.