If I had a quarter for every time someone has asked me where the News & Record is located … well, I’d have enough money for a full tank of gas. Maybe two. (And not just regular, either. The high-octane stuff.)
We are where we’ve always been, at least for the last 43 years: 200 E. Market St.
For some reason, people think we’re not here anymore. But if you look closely, the lights are still on. There are still cars in the parking lot (OK, not as many as in our heyday).
The front door still opens every day for business at 8:30 a.m. and locks at 5 p.m. I still have an office here with a desk and chairs and everything.
And my news colleagues are still here as well, toiling from daylight into the night, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Speaking of days and numbers, our days here are numbered. The building was sold last year. And at some point this year we’ll be moving … to somewhere else.
If it were up to me (and it most definitely is not) we’d be relocating to another downtown location. I’m still hopeful that this will be the case. But as Donald Trump is fond of saying, “We’ll see what happens.”
One thing you should know is that we are not moving to Winston-Salem.
As for this property, we hope the buyer does something exciting here.
The first thing probably will be to blow the building up. Or at least tear it down
There is history on these 7 acres. Before us, the King Cotton Hotel once stood on this site. Built in 1927, it was a grand old structure — until it wasn’t anymore. And demolitionists blew it up in 1971. Secret Service snipers prowled the roof when Barack Obama spoke at The Depot in 2008.
As for the newspaper building, I have mixed feelings. Sometimes it’s too cold or too hot. The architecture is not exactly inspiring. (To me it looks like what would happen if you filled a parking deck with offices.) But it has its charms.
It is so cavernous that you can walk nearly a mile in it. I know, because I stroll multiple laps in the building when it’s too hot, too cold or too rainy to take a walk outside. According to my iPhone, one lap equals eight tenths of a mile. The newsprint storage room alone is the size of a small basketball arena.
Then there is the wildlife (and, no, I don’t mean the reporters).
A raccoon was rescued from a downspout into which it had jammed its head and couldn’t get out. A groundhog cowered behind the newspaper vending rack at the front entrance and had to be coaxed out and relocated (I don’t know if he saw his shadow). Rabbits scamper in the grass and shrubs. What seem like thousands of crows periodically descend upon the roofs and trees and parking lot lights.
Then there is the attack bird that once terrorized employees parked in our Davie Street parking lot.
The bird apparently was a mother protecting her nest. Our resident wildlife expert, Carl Wilson, says she was a mockingbird and that today there are mockingbird nests in both the Davie and Church Street lots. (So, I’d be careful. It’s a sin to kill a mockingbird but apparently not the other way around.)
Then there are the loud, unfortunate thuds I hear occasionally on my office window as birds careen full speed into the plate glass. I try to keep the blinds partially drawn so the birds can see this isn’t an express route.
I also love the location near the heart of downtown. From my office window I can see all kinds of things: Cars cruising in the wrong direction on a one-way stretch of East Market Street. Students marching en masse from Bennett College or N.C. A&T to vote at the courthouse. The Greensboro Christmas parade. Rhiannon Giddens and other acts performing at the N.C. Folk Festival (best seats in the house).
But mostly what I will remember about this building are the people in it. There is not a finer set of co-workers. They work hard at something that has never been easy, but has become even harder as resources have decreased and the demand for round-the-clock reporting has increased. And time keeps slippin’, slippin’ into the future. As of May 17, I’d worked here for 32 years.
And on my walks through the hallways these days, some of them darkened, I think about colleagues of the past. Many of their photos still adorn bulletin boards on the walls.
I hear their voices and see their smiles in the shadows of now-empty offices. It’s a sweet, sad feeling that’s hard to describe. And it’s what I’ll miss the most about this old place.