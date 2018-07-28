As my wife and I were headed to dinner one recent Saturday night in downtown Greensboro, a man approached on a busy sidewalk on South Elm Street.
He was about my height and age, and he wore jeans and a purple T-shirt.
His eyes were glassy disks, and he wove into and out of a stream of pedestrians, saying words I couldn’t understand … and getting closer and closer.
I took my wife’s hand and held her nearer.
He had made us both uneasy, and I wanted to shield her from him. Then he stopped and looked at me.
“Allen!” he said, as if he knew me. That’s because he did.
The more I looked into his eyes he began to appear and sound more familiar, but I still couldn’t place him.
Then he told me his first name ... and I added the last. It finally clicked. He was a former schoolmate of mine at Dudley High School, Class of 1973.
It must have looked weird to other people … a guy bracing to protect himself and his wife from a “street person.”
And then opening his arms to the man and shaking his hand. Small wonder some of the diners on the patio at Cheesecakes by Alex, who had seen the encounter unfold, looked on with a mixture of confusion and surprise.
He and I talked briefly. It had been … what? … 30 years? Forty?
He was not the person I remembered. But there were traces of the playful voice and personality I remembered not only from Dudley but from Lincoln Junior High as well. I introduced my wife. Then he asked for 10 cents. I had no cash, I told him. (And I really didn’t.) Sorry.
“So your wife is taking care of business?” he asked. I shrugged.
We saw him later on our way to our car after dinner. He was still walking up and down a small stretch of South Elm.
I told him to take care of himself. Suddenly a siren blared, and a fire truck rumbled by.
“They’re coming for me!” he yelled over and over. “They’re coming for me!”
We walked uneasily toward our car. I tried to glance over my shoulder without my wife’s noticing, so she wouldn’t be worried. I didn’t think he would harm us or anyone else. But, to be honest, I felt more comfortable when he had faded into the crowd. He was still yelling. “They’re coming for me.”
It was a high school reunion, by happenstance. A glad, sad blast from the past. And I was haunted by it. I guess this is one reason I’m so torn by the debate over panhandling in Greensboro.
I think people ought to be able to stroll a city street in peace. And I especially think that women, some of whom say they have been followed and touched, should be able to feel safe when they visit downtown.
But I also think it’s important to remember that “those people” are people. Knowing some of them forces me to see them as individuals (as I ought to anyway) and not faceless stereotypes. Some are hurting. Some are hustlers.
Just like week, a boy on a bicycle approached us as I was touring South Elm Street with Downtown Greensboro Inc. President Zack Matheny on Elm Street. He was missing a front baby tooth and was polite and charming.
He presented an official-looking form and asked for a donation to the March of Dimes. A couple of weeks ago, it was magazine subscriptions. What we would do? Arrest him?
Even so, I support tougher rules regarding panhandling, and I don’t see the roots of the issue as the coddling of fragile white sensibilities in the age of Living While Black. I work downtown. I know every nook and cranny there. But I have been followed, yelled at and even challenged to a fight by a panhandler. And I don’t believe supporting reasonable panhandling rules means you oppose helping people who need it. Some are, in fact, living with an illness and left to roam the streets or to languish in jail by a broken mental health system. I’ve had other encounters like the one Saturday night over the years:
- The youngest son in middle-class family who grew up my neighborhood and whom I see on the street several times a month.
- Another former neighbor I found sitting on a downtown corner, disheveled and lost.
- The Dudley alum I drove to Wendy’s for a burger after he had approached me at the Murrow Boulevard post office.
It keeps happening, over and over ... a recurring loop of bittersweet reunions that I will never, ever, get used to.