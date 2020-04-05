Dear Guilford County high school Class of 2020:
Under normal circumstances, these would be heady times for you: Spring temperatures. Prom. Your last precious weeks with friends and classmates you may or may not see again beyond June.
And, of course, graduation.
Under normal circumstances, you’d be donning caps and gowns and marching to the stage in May and June to receive your diplomas before raucous crowds at the Greensboro Coliseum.
But times are not normal. Odds are you won’t be marching this spring. At least you won’t be doing it in the usual way. Guilford County Schools officials are considering a variety of alternatives, including ceremonies in December. But as the shadow of COVID-19 lengthens, the chances increase that whatever form your commencement takes, it will be later rather than sooner.
You’re missing out on some other important rites of senior year. And, frankly, so am I. This spring, I won’t get to see you dressed to the nines, as you’re having prom-night meals in one of my favorite restaurants. You’ll probably roll your eyes as you read this, but I always look forward to seeing you there, all pressed and coiffed and excited and just a little bit awkward. (I give extra points to the guys who hold doors and walk beside their dates instead of in front of them.) And I remember my own senior year and feeling the bittersweet blend of sadness and joy, anticipation and nervousness about what was next way, way back in the day. Now, in the Age of the Virus, none of us really knows what’s next.
So, you’ve been locked out of your own school buildings and suddenly forced to become distance learners.
Being online is no big deal for you. You were practically born with a smartphone in your hand. But being in an in-person class that is converted suddenly to an online one is likely discombobulating. For you and your teachers.
As for sports or clubs or performances, odds are they’re pretty much toast. Done with. Whatever work and preparation you put in has been erased by a disease.
And college? You’re not quite sure of when that school year will begin or what it will be like when it does.
You did nothing wrong. It’s just an accident of timing.
You deserve better. These are supposed to be some of the best days of your lives. So I want to take a moment to give you the credit you deserve.
You’ve stepped up and spoken out about climate change and gun violence, even as some adults were ridiculing you or dismissing you as naïve. You are more comfortable with people who don’t look like you and more respectful and open-minded about diversity and difference — even as your parents’ generation was allowing our education system to spiral back into segregation.
You’ve made do with less because we haven’t given schools all of the funding and resources they need.
You are talented and creative and hopeful. Many of you have volunteered in your community.
And you are resilient. This, too, will pass.
We gray heads had some of our own burdens to bear. You have your school-shooting drills. We had the Cuban Missile Crisis and classroom drills during which we would duck under our desks (as if that would have saved us from nuclear annihilation).
You have a world that faces the existential threat of climate change with blinders and excuses and junk science and willful ignorance. We had the tumult of the 1960s and the violent deaths of JFK, RFK and MLK.
You have a never-ending war in Afghanistan. We had Vietnam. And the draft.
I’d like to say we’re older and wiser for having lived in those times and survived. (For sure we’re older.)
I wish your senior year had been like other senior years, but you’ll see this through. You’ve probably discovered how important and nurturing friends and family can be. You’ve been reminded not to take anything for granted. And, despite all of the magical things you think your cellphone can do, you’re probably better appreciating the irreplaceable need for face-to-face contact. You’re probably even missing seeing your teachers in person, even the toughest ones. Especially the toughest ones. You’ll live through this and you’ll learn from it. And some day you’ll apply the lessons we’re being taught every day from our triumphs and missteps when the next big challenge confronts us. And you’ll make us proud.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.