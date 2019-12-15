“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education”
— the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Our commitment to higher education should also coincide with our values as human beings. I want to believe that we still hold true the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s claim that the content of one’s character should matter more than the color of one’s skin. He had a dream that cultivates love for one another, with basic rights and freedoms, like education, that had been stripped away from blacks simply because of their skin color. But do we really live this way? Is education really accessible … for all? Do we all bELONg? This op-ed is primarily addressing white privilege and how our university needs to do better in making students aware of it.
Elon preaches about diversity and inclusivity. However, when we are composed of 18% students of color and 5% black students, how accessible is our university? Or when we have repeated incidents of racial slurs spewed at our black students from people in trucks aimlessly driving around campus? Or when we bring former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to our campus when she, in turn, supports a man who ultimately does not support people of color and thus does not support our 18%?
Black culture has been preserved in spite of slavery, genocide, mass incarceration and many other attempts to eliminate and dehumanize us. These tribulations have denied our right to a proper education one way or another — and yet we still prevail. This has fueled our community to value the power of education, despite the systematic and institutionalized oppression that we continue to experience.
In the time since Martin Luther King’s America, we have come a long way; however, we are still faced with many challenges. The cost of an education is outrageously high, and the lack of resources in minority communities is seen within our educational systems. The means to obtain a higher education, which include socioeconomic barriers, makes education an unattainable dream for millions around the world.
As an Odyssey scholar, I know that I would not have been able to afford Elon if it weren’t for my scholarship here. A lot of college-bound minority students that I know tend to base their college selections on whichever university will provide them with the most financial support. Without scholarships or being a student-athlete, many students succumb to debt for the rest of their lives paying back college loans.
Here at Elon University, a predominantly white institution, we all strive to be academically strong and involved. However, we sometimes forget that we must allow space for others to bELONg as well. There is a high amount of privilege, wealth and esteem on this campus. Even the singer T-pain knows of Elon’s wealth.
I am not shaming anyone who identifies as such — I am urging you to evaluate your privilege. I am not asking you to be ashamed of your privilege, but instead to provide space for others to receive the opportunities and representation that you do.
I challenge you to attend more events that allow you to understand the minority experience and race relations, instead of being scared of uncomfortability because of white fragility. These small practices can allow you to be an ally to minority students, and attending these events should not have to be academic obligations for your global classes or for your cultural event requirements. You should have a desire to help advocate for the change needed in our divided America today.
Elon, a liberal arts university that aims to challenge the mind, find passion, make bold paths and engage the world, does just that for its students — or, rather, gives students free rein to do so for themselves. We must all strive to make college more accessible for students of color and truly practice what we preach in terms of diversity and inclusivity. We must lead and come together to build a world that transforms the mind, body and spirit and encourages freedom of thought and liberty of conscience for all.
