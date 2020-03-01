My life was forever changed by one day, one phone call and one bullet.
The day was Oct. 2, 2016, and the phone call came at 3:30 a.m. My oldest son, who happened to be home for the weekend, was the one who picked up and heard the terrible news: Ahmad, his younger brother and my other son, had been shot.
I immediately woke up my husband, got in the car and raced off toward the hospital in Greensboro.
When we finally arrived, I tried to wait patiently to hear more about Ahmad’s condition, but I found that I couldn’t. My stomach was in knots and my mind raced. Ahmad was a junior at N.C. A&T. He was studying agriculture and environmental science. He had sounded perfectly fine on the phone just days/hours before. I couldn’t believe he had been shot.
Then, the doctor came out and told me the news that would change my life forever: Ahmad did not make it. He was dead at 21 years old.
The confusion, shock and sadness I felt that day still haunt me more than three years later, hardly lessening at all with the passage of time. To deal with that pain, I’ve channeled it into telling Ahmad’s story and advocating for commonsense gun safety laws. I do so in the hopes that I can save other mothers from feeling the heartache I feel every day.
That’s why I write today. One year ago last week, the U.S. House passed H.R. 8 — a bill that would save lives by requiring background checks on all gun sales.
When it passed, I was hopeful it would become law. Background checks on all gun sales are not only proven to save lives, but they have bipartisan support in Congress and overwhelming support from the American people. But instead of embracing this life-saving legislation, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell willfully ignored it, refusing to even give it a vote in the Senate.
North Carolina is ahead of the federal government on background checks, having passed legislation to require them for all handgun sales many years ago. But guns can easily be brought here from neighboring states with weaker gun safety laws — in fact, between 2013 and 2017 alone, more than 12,000 of recovered guns that were used to commit crimes in North Carolina originated in other states. That’s why we need action at the federal level.
Our senator, Thom Tillis, has an opportunity to make this right. As a longtime ally of McConnell, he is uniquely positioned to call on McConnell to bring H.R. 8 to the floor for a vote. But rather than stepping up to do the right thing, Tillis has failed us. He has done nothing to support H.R. 8, offering thoughts and prayers in place of action. Worse, he seems to be listening to the National Rifle Association — which gave him an “A-plus” rating in his last election and spent millions to get him elected.
His inaction comes with a body count. In the year that H.R. 8 has gathered dust on McConnell’s desk, an estimated 38,000-plus people have been killed by gun violence in America. Twice that many have been wounded. And here at home in North Carolina, it’s estimated that more than 1,300 people have been killed by guns. Again, many more have been wounded.
It’s impossible to truly feel the weight of all those tragedies; those numbers are simply too big. But I know firsthand that for every one of those deaths, there’s someone out there like me who would give anything to get back that one day, that one phone call, that one bullet. Unfortunately, we can never get those moments back — just like I can never get Ahmad back. The best we can do is use our remaining moments to drive change and save lives.
At the very least, I know that when I cast my ballot, I’ll be thinking of the 38,000 Americans killed by gun violence this year, the 1,300 North Carolinians killed by gun violence this year, and Ahmad, my son. I hope you will, too.
