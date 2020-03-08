The announcement that N.C. A&T, the nation’s largest historically black colleges and university, will be leaving the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) for the Big South Conference, has created shock waves among alumni.
In 1912, A&T was a founding member of the Colored Intercollegiate Athletic Association, or CIAA. Later renamed the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the CIAA was the first black collegiate athletics conference. The Big South’s current membership includes only one HBCU.
Over the years, N.C. A&T has established a strong record of athletic excellence. Most recently, its football team has won four of the last five black-college national football championships.
It is never easy to let go of historical affiliations that have served so well for so long, especially when they have facilitated a sense of cultural identity, and racial and school pride. Nothing illustrates this better than the disappointment of many followers of HBCU sports when two of its most respected institutions, current Big South member Hampton University and A&T, made the difficult decision to dissolve more than a century of affiliations with HBCU athletic conferences.
Neither was the first HBCU to make such a transition. That was Tennessee State University in 1986, when it joined the Ohio Valley Conference. Those who desire to recruit better athletes, improve athletics facilities, engage against better athletic competition, increase game attendance and share in lucrative conference television deals have limited options. Unfortunately, the agonizing break with tradition is unsettling to many alumni.
During the first three quarters of the 20th century, the rival match-ups between such HBCUs as N.C. Central and A&T, Lincoln and Howard, and Tuskegee and Wilberforce universities were much-anticipated annual athletic and social events, and the basketball tournaments of those conferences consistently sold out arenas. Until the early 1970s, owing to segregation and black-athlete quotas at predominantly white institutions, the caliber of athletes at HBCUs was exceptional and included a fair share of blue-chip players.
Before the wholesale integration of college football and basketball, 28 HBCU alumni were inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame; five players into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame; and 17 athletes and nine coaches into the College Football Hall of Fame. By the close of the last century, wide-scale integration of college sports had turned HBCU sports upside down.
Though it’s no consolation for HBCUs, the exploitation of black athletes at predominantly white institutions has been severe, and it is not improving despite the billions of dollars they generate for the NCAA and the schools in the Power Five athletic conferences. In those money-making conferences, black men constitute only 2.4% of the total undergraduate enrollment, though they make up 55% and 56% of the football and basketball players, respectively.
Still, those schools control the market of premier black student-athletes, and all of the top nonblack student-athletes. Below that level are the mid-major conferences, which some HBCUs may join.
Schools in these conferences recruit a fair share of highly competitive athletes, black and white, have wider media exposure and larger student enrollments, and generate significantly more revenue from athletics than HBCUs. Ironically, A&T has a larger average football game crowd than do most schools of the Big South, and the MEAC currently has more players in the NFL. The NCAA rates the MEAC 32nd in national power rankings, the Big South, 21st. Though it’s no guarantee, A&T hopes that the higher-ranking conference will help it recruit better athletes.
Winning championships against HBCU opponents is no longer satisfying to a school whose vision of the future is larger than HBCU competition. The rationale that its student-athletes will benefit from shorter travel in the Big South, whose member schools are generally closer geographically than those in the MEAC, is honorable but less convincing as the primary reason for the move. Hopefully, A&T will find value in continuing to schedule games with HBCUs — particularly its historic athletic rival, N.C. Central. Such athletic competitions would sustain the HBCU athletics tradition, and remain profitable.
HBCUs that have the courage to explore nonblack conference alignments should not be criticized, nor should their counterparts who decide to remain in all-black conferences. Of the 105 HBCUs nationwide, North Carolina has 10 — more than any other state. No two are exactly alike, and the athletics and academic planning must make sense for each school, its mission, its current realities and its vision for the future.
Many of the smaller HBCUs, under the auspices of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, or NAIA,, have already transitioned to conferences with member institutions that are not majority-black. It is believed that those arrangements are better suited to their geographical locations, athletics budgets and levels of competition.
HBCU alumni and followers of HBCU sports should applaud A&T for the courage to take a carefully measured risk. Let’s close ranks and move forward while wishing N.C. A&T all the best.
