While our communities have done much to serve and protect our immigrant and refugee friends, we, the members of the Solidarity Action Network for Triad Refugee and Immigrants, have witnessed firsthand the substandard housing where many of our newest neighbors reside. Every week, we advocate alongside clients who are overcharged, discriminated against, ignored and disregarded.
Housing is one among many ways in which immigrants, refugees and poor communities are mistreated. The consequences of dehumanizing treatment are devastating and unacceptable.
Two months ago, our community mourned with the Mugabo family, which lost five children in an apartment fire on May 12. This family had fled war in the Democratic Republic of Congo and arrived in our community as refugees seeking safety, only to become victims of a preventable fire in an apartment complex that had been found “dangerous and unfit for human habitation” by the city of Greensboro’s Minimum Housing Standards Commission, just a few months before they moved in.
This family and countless other residents made numerous complaints for years about broken and malfunctioning appliances, plumbing issues, rats and cockroaches, missing smoke and carbon-monoxide detectors and much more — which were often ignored by the complex’s owners and management.
One week after the fire, the Greensboro Fire Department announced that the cause of the fire was “unattended cooking” without further details regarding how it came to this conclusion.
While we await the final report from the fire department, this incomplete explanation leaves our community with many questions regarding the events leading up to and including this terrible event and how to prevent it from happening again.
Because of this tragedy and the troubling accounts of uninhabitable conditions endured by refugees and immigrants living in this complex, we researched the recent history of the apartment complex where the fire occurred.
On Feb. 11, 2016, the city’s Minimum Housing Standards Commission issued an Order for Demolition for all 14 apartment units at 3100 Summit Ave., including Apartment G, where the Mugabo family was placed.
The commission cited a long list of violations that are recorded in its meeting minutes, which clearly state the danger the apartments represented at that time.
These included: difficult-to-operate doors; cracked or missing electrical outlet covers; missing smoke and carbon-monoxide detectors; a missing bathtub and sink in a unit; lack of water at the time of the initial inspection; a commode that was not properly secured; and unsanitary floors, ceilings and walls.
The commission further concluded that “the continuation of this dwelling in its current condition is detrimental to the health, safety, morals and welfare of the people within the City of Greensboro and is unfit for human habitation.”
Five months later, on July 14, 2016, the Minimum Housing Standards Commission rescinded the Order of Demolition. The minutes of the meeting do not reflect why the demolition was cancelled. At the end of that month, the Mugabo family moved into 3100-G Summit Ave., and their five children died in the fire, one year and 10 months after the Order of Demolition was rescinded.
Two weeks after the fatal fire, inspections by code enforcement officers found multiple code violations that are similar to the ones from 2016, that had led to the unfulfilled Order of Demolition.
To our elected officials and city authorities, we ask: Why was the Minimum Housing Standards Commission rescinded the demolition order?
We also urge them to:
- Offer swift condemnations and penalties for landlords who discriminate and disregard the humanity and concerns of their diverse tenants.
- Refuse to reduce monetary fines for landlords who are repeat offenders.
- Create an emergency housing fund that helps to immediately fix issues or potentially relocate those who have been mistreated.
- Identify and support innovative efforts and people that lead toward safe and affordable housing for all.
- Work with refugee and immigrant service providers, leaders and advocates to increase outreach and education efforts to newcomer communities on housing rights and city/nonprofit services
- Encourage landlords and city staff to move beyond just meeting minimum standards, to ensuring tenants feel comfortable, safe and happy — doing so will bring tremendous meaning to their work and build safer, healthier and more inclusive communities for all.
This incident is certainly not the only context in which the housing concerns of immigrants, refugees and poor communities are mistreated. The consequences of these dehumanizing treatments are devastating to the lives of our newest neighbors, harmful to the health of families — and particularly children — and are absolutely unacceptable. While we seek answers and solutions to the housing issues, we also are aware of remarkable landlords who are kind, patient and treat newcomers with respect and dignity.
For those who choose to discriminate or take advantage of our clients and friends, we will no longer stand by. We will not remain silent when the safety and well-being of our clients and friends are compromised by substandard housing — not when people’s lives are at stake.
Our network of immigrant and refugee leaders, service providers, community advocates and faith communities are ready to help make the changes necessary to prevent future tragedies, but we need answers and an open, frank conversation about why this happened and how to prevent future tragedies.