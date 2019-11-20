The one-game suspension of the Cleveland Browns’ Larry Ogunjobi, who is from Greensboro, has been upheld.
Ogunjobi, a Ragsdale alumnus, was ejected late in his team’s game Thursday against Pittsburgh for shoving Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground after Rudolph’s incident with the Browns’ Myles Garrett.
Ogunjobi will miss Cleveland’s game against Miami on Sunday. James Thrash, the appeals officer, has rescinded the fine of $10,527 assessed to Ogunjobi.
Ogunjobi, who graduated from Ragsdale in 2012 and played at Charlotte, became his high school’s first graduate to be selected in the NFL draft in 2017.
The brawl culminated with Rudolph getting smacked in the head with his own helmet and led to Garrett getting suspended by the NFL indefinitely. It’s one of the Pittsburgh first-year starter’s regrets.
Saying “there is no acceptable excuse,” Rudolph said his behavior fell short of the standard set by the league and the Steelers.
“The bottom line is I should have done a better job keeping my composure in that situation,” Rudolph said today while reading from a prepared statement before briefly taking questions from reporters.
Garrett and Rudolph became entangled on the next-to-last Steelers snap of Cleveland’s 21-7 victory. Rudolph flipped a short pass to running back Jaylen Samuels just before getting hit by Garrett, who twisted Rudolph to the ground as play continued.
Rudolph took exception to Garrett wrapping him up, calling it “late.” Rudolph said he was trying to separate himself from Garrett — who was not flagged on the play — when he briefly grabbed the back of Garrett’s helmet.
“It was the last play of the game and I was just trying to get him from off on top of me,” Rudolph said.
Garrett responded by tugging at Rudolph’s facemask, eventually ripping it off and holding it high while Steelers guard David DeCastro attempted to separate them. Rudolph scrambled to his feet and gave chase in an apparent attempt to retrieve his helmet. Garrett then swung the helmet at Rudolph, connecting on the right side of Rudolph’s head. The chaos that followed included Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey punching and kicking Garrett and Rudolph getting knocked to the ground by Ogunjobi.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.