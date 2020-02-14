TODAY’S GAMES

Men’s basketball

Noon: Cincinnati at East Carolina (CBS Sports)

1 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan (WFMY)

1 p.m.: Villanova at Temple (ESPN)

1 p.m.: Iowa at Minnesota (FS1)

2 p.m.: Duquesne at Fordham (NBC Sports)

2 p.m.: Tulane at Wichita State (CBS Sports)

3 p.m.: Memphis at Connecticut (ESPN)

4 p.m.: San Diego State at Boise State (CBS Sports)

4 p.m.: Missouri State at Indiana State (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: N.C. State at Boston College (ACC)

6 p.m.: Arizona State at California (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Utah at Oregon (FS1)

Women’s basketball

Noon: North Carolina at Boston College (ACC Network Extra)

Noon: VCU at Dayton (ESPNU)

Noon: Michigan at Rutgers (Big Ten)

1 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: Florida State at Duke (ESPN2)

1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Syracuse (Fox Sports South; ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: Miami at Clemson (ACC)

1 p.m.: Iowa State at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)

1 p.m.: Alabama at Georgia (SEC)

2 p.m.: Georgia Tech at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

3 p.m.: Texas A&M at Tennessee (ESPN2)

3 p.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville (ACC)

3 p.m.: Arkansas at Mississippi (SEC)

3 p.m.: Kansas State at Oklahoma (FS1)

5 p.m.: Mississippi State at Kentucky (ESPN2)

5 p.m.: LSU at Auburn (SEC)

Load comments