West Virginia Oklahoma Basketball

Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle celebrates after making a shot during the second half of Saturday’s victory against No. 13 West Virginia in Norman, Okla. Doolittle scored 27 points.

 Kyle Phillips/The Associated Press

Oklahoma 69

No. 13 West Virginia 59

NORMAN, Okla. — Kristian Doolittle scored 27 points and played a critical role in helping overcome West Virginia’s defensive pressure early to lead Oklahoma to a 69-59 win over the No. 13 Mountaineers on Saturday.

Though the Sooners finished with 19 turnovers, much of West Virginia’s defensive success happened late, after Oklahoma (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) had already built an 18-point lead. Outside of that stretch, guards De’Vion Harmon and Jamal Bieniemy — as well as Doolittle — took care of the ball and helped the Sooners overcome the Mountaineers’ size advantage inside.

West Virginia led early thanks to a big rebounding edge. Of the Mountaineers’ first 16 points, 11 were of the second-chance variety.

But with 6-foot-9 Oscar Tshiebwe on the bench for most of the final 13 minutes of the first half, the Sooners weren’t as overmatched inside and Oklahoma made a run.

