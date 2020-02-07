Oklahoma 69
No. 13 West Virginia 59
NORMAN, Okla. — Kristian Doolittle scored 27 points and played a critical role in helping overcome West Virginia’s defensive pressure early to lead Oklahoma to a 69-59 win over the No. 13 Mountaineers on Saturday.
Though the Sooners finished with 19 turnovers, much of West Virginia’s defensive success happened late, after Oklahoma (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) had already built an 18-point lead. Outside of that stretch, guards De’Vion Harmon and Jamal Bieniemy — as well as Doolittle — took care of the ball and helped the Sooners overcome the Mountaineers’ size advantage inside.
West Virginia led early thanks to a big rebounding edge. Of the Mountaineers’ first 16 points, 11 were of the second-chance variety.
But with 6-foot-9 Oscar Tshiebwe on the bench for most of the final 13 minutes of the first half, the Sooners weren’t as overmatched inside and Oklahoma made a run.
