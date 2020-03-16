COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s governor wants the state to delay in-person voting for the state’s Tuesday presidential primary for three months to let the coronavirus outbreak subside, but Florida, Illinois and Arizona plan to push ahead.
Gov. Mike DeWine told a news conference Monday that he does not have the power to order the change, but some affected voters will file a lawsuit asking a judge to order it given the danger they would face if they went the polls. He wants the new in-person date set for June 2.
“We should not force them to make that choice,” DeWine said. Absentee balloting would continue during the interim. Georgia already postponed next week’s primary, and Louisiana has postponed its scheduled April 4 primary. But Florida, Illinois and Arizona’s governors’ offices said Monday morning they were pushing forward with Tuesday’s voting, even though they are losing polling sites and workers.
In Illinois, there’s no process for canceling or postponing the vote, said Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the State Board of Elections.
“This is unprecedented, so it’s not clear exactly what the process would be for changing it, though it likely would involve a request to the attorney general to seek a court order,” Dietrich said.
Catherine Turcer, director of Common Cause Ohio, praised DeWine’s decision.
“There’s been a lot of running around and trying to make changes and coming up with solutions and none of them quite worked to keep everyone safe,” she said. “You need to really think outside the box and moving the election is really thinking outside the box.”
